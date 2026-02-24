Free Community Viewing Events for World Cup

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two free, large-scale community viewing events on Long Island and in the Mid-Hudson Region as part of New York State’s coordinated effort to maximize the statewide and economic impact of the 2026 World Cup into communities across the state. Led by New York State and Empire State Development (ESD), the family-friendly viewing events will ensure that New Yorkers across regions can participate in this historic global moment, while reinforcing long-term investments in youth sports and community infrastructure. The free events will take place on June 12 at Stony Brook University on Long Island and July 19 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Westchester County, timed to coincide with key tournament matches.

“New York is proud to play a leading role in hosting the 2026 World Cup, a once-in-a-generation global event that will showcase our state on the world stage and generate economic activity in communities across New York,” Governor Hochul said. “While matches will draw international attention, we are ensuring that every New Yorker has the opportunity to participate in this historic event through free, community-centered viewing experiences. At the same time, we are making long-term investments in youth sports infrastructure and community spaces so that the benefits of the World Cup continue long after the final whistle.”

Building on Governor Hochul’s broader strategy to leverage major global events for lasting statewide benefit, these viewing events complement the recently announced New York State Community World Cup Grant Program. These efforts also advance Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities, by activating public spaces across the state and creating shared, active experiences for families.

As Governor Hochul announced in her State of the State agenda, the highly anticipated global soccer tournament will catalyze long-term community investment across New York State. As part of statewide efforts, the Governor will launch NY Kicks: A World Cup Legacy Investment Fund to expand youth soccer infrastructure in disadvantaged communities, supporting new and improved community soccer fields and facilities, as well as funding for local governments and community-based organizations to provide programming, equipment, and training that will benefit young people long after the tournament concludes.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These viewing events are intentionally designed to be community-driven and rooted in strong local partnerships, bringing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to every corner of the state. By working closely with local leaders, organizations, and businesses, we’re creating experiences that reflect each region’s unique identity while ensuring this event is not out of reach for New Yorkers.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said,“SUNY is proud to partner with Governor Hochul to bring the World Cup directly into our communities. Hosting this free viewing event at the State University of New York at Stony Brook reflects SUNY’s mission to serve communities across New York State. This is an opportunity to bring families together, engage students, and inspire young people through the power of sport. We're committed to ensuring this global moment creates a meaningful local legacy for all New Yorkers.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Bringing free World Cup viewing events to communities across our state ensures that this historic moment can be shared by all New Yorkers. I am especially glad that Kensico Dam Plaza, located in my district, will host one of the community celebrations, giving residents in Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region the chance to come together and be a part of something global right here at home. Equally important, the investments in youth soccer through NY Kicks will help expand access to fields, equipment, and programming in underserved communities, creating opportunities that will last beyond the final match. I thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their leadership in expanding access and investing in communities across New York.”

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “From the miracle on ice in 1980 to the men and women’s Olympic hockey victories this past weekend — sports has a way of bridging our divides, bringing us all together and reminding us of what makes this Nation truly great. The World Cup watch party at Stony Brook University will provide an opportunity for individuals and families to gather together in the spirit of community, and cheer on Team USA as proud Americans.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “With the World Cup in our backyard, we’re making it easier for families to get in on the excitement.These viewing parties will allow kids and families to gather together as a community and be a part of the celebration. And hopefully will inspire the future generations of Team USA to get out there and play."

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “The World Cup may be a global event, but its impact should be felt right here at home. Bringing a free community viewing to Kensico Dam Plaza gives families across Westchester the chance to come together and be part of this historic moment. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in making this possible and for investing in our young people and the community spaces that will benefit long after the final whistle.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “Long Island is proud to be a gathering point for New York’s celebration of the 2026 World Cup, and I am thrilled that local families will be able to come together at Stony Brook University for this free community viewing event. Soccer has an extraordinary ability to unite people across cultures, generations, and neighborhoods, and this event provides a wonderfully accessible opportunity for everyone to be part of this historic moment. On behalf of our local business community, I am excited for this chance to draw attendees to shops and restaurants to experience all that our small businesses have to offer. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for bringing this event to our region and for prioritizing access, affordability, and a lasting sports legacy for our state through youth sports initiatives like NY Kicks. By investing in community spaces and expanding opportunities for young athletes, we’re empowering our communities of today and shaping our state’s bright future!”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “The World Cup coming to North America is a great triumph not only for rabid fans that follow the sport, but also those who will get caught up in the excitement of the tournament. To have such an event right here in Suffolk County on the Stony Brook campus will certainly set the stage for the enthusiasm that will carry on right until they play the final at MetLife. We’re looking forward to this.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “The World Cup is coming right to our doorstep this summer, and Westchester County is ready to welcome it. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is more than just a global sporting event — it is an amazing opportunity to showcase our vibrant communities, diverse culture, thriving local businesses and hospitality industry on an international stage. By hosting this public event at Kensico Dam Plaza in July, we are ensuring that all of Westchester’s residents can fully participate in this historic moment. We thank Governor Kathy Hochul for including Westchester as part of this momentous celebration.”

Stony Brook University President Andrea Goldsmith said, “Stony Brook University is honored to welcome thousands of families traveling from across the Long Island region to our campus for this World Cup viewing event, and we are grateful to Governor Hochul for choosing us to host this special celebration. As a public university and a SUNY flagship, our commitment to service extends well beyond the classroom and into the communities we are proud to support. This event reflects our commitment to being accessible, welcoming and deeply connected to the region we call home. I'm excited to see our campus become a gathering place for our neighbors to join together to celebrate this historic global moment.”

The Long Island and the Mid-Hudson events will feature live match broadcasts alongside community-developed programming designed to authentically reflect each region and celebrate New York’s passion for the world’s game. Designed as outdoor experiences capable of welcoming thousands of attendees, each event will reflect the unique character of its region while promoting community engagement, small business participation, and inclusive access.

Additional event details will be announced at a later date. For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website here.

