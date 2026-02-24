Two High School Coders Develop Advanced Anti-Cheating Technology and Earn Their First Acquisition with Originality.ai

Millan and Niranjan’s algorithm detected autotypers that industry tools routinely miss. We’re proud to integrate their work into our platform and support their growth. ” — Jon Gillham - CEO of Originality.ai

COLLINGWOOD, ON, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two students from Whitney High School in Southern California have hit a milestone that most young developers spend their entire career chasing - an acquisition by a major AI Company. But these two did it all before even graduating from High School.The students, along with their peers, saw firsthand how tools such as Duey and ExamRipper were used to bypass academic integrity checks and AI Detection Software. These tools make it easier for students to cheat and they also make it harder for teachers to trust written work. But the real collateral damage is felt most by honest students who are constantly being doubted and are unable to prove that their work is legitimately theirs. So the duo decided to build something to fight back and restore trust into the classroom.Millan Hamilton and Niranjan Janardhanan independently developed an extremely advanced and highly accurate method for detecting auto-typing tools. This system was built to detect and identify keystroke playbacks by analyzing millisecond level keystrokes and playback patterns. Most impressively, their algorithm was able to accurately pick up patterns that were otherwise missed by global AI detection companies, including Originality.ai’s own writing-history analysis at the time.“ Authentic work and genuine effort matter more than ever. However, we noticed the industry couldn't catch most major cheating tools. We knew our software could help solve this. ” - NiranjanNot only does this mark their first acquisition, but they will also get to see their breakthrough auto-typing detection feature integrated as a core element of Originality.ai’s newly upgraded Chrome Extension , which is a tool designed to help people understand how a document was actually written and restore trust in online content and in the classroom. The upgraded Originality.ai Chrome Extension combines:-The most accurate auto-typing detection- Replay-based proof of authorship- Shareable reports for verification“Millan and Niranjan’s algorithm detected autotypers that industry tools routinely miss. Their achievement is remarkable, and we’re proud to integrate their work into our platform and support their growth.” Jon Gillham - CEO of Originality.aiThis acquisition not only accelerated the development of the 2026 Originality.ai Chrome Extension, but it also marks the beginning of what will undoubtedly be exceptional careers for both young innovators.

