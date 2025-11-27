Being ranked #1 validates our commitment to accuracy. We detect the earliest signs of AI influence, and we’re now focused on leading the industry in identifying AI-polished content.” — Jon Gillham

COLLINGWOOD , ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originality.ai has been ranked #1 for accuracy among 18 AI detectors evaluated in a new peer-reviewed academic study, Falsely Accused: How AI Detectors Misjudge Slightly Polished Arabic Articles (arXiv:2511.16690) . The research, one of the largest independent evaluations of AI detection to date, tested 14 large language models (LLMs) and 4 commercial AI detectors using over 16,000 text samples.Originality.ai achieved the highest overall accuracy (96%) among commercial tools and recorded the lowest false-positive rate, reinforcing its position as the industry’s most reliable and accurate AI-content detector.Study Confirms: Sensitivity to AI-Polishing Is a Strength, Not a FlawA key finding of the study is that all 18 detectors experienced slight performance drops when evaluating human-written text that had been lightly polished by AI tools.Originality.ai registered the earliest and most precise signals of AI involvement, highlighting its superior sensitivity to even minimal AI-driven edits. This is the hallmark of a high-precision detector, catching what others miss and surfacing AI influence at the first sign of stylistic shift.Originality.ai Leading the Next Frontier: Detecting AI-Polished WritingAs AI-assisted editing becomes increasingly common, the detection challenge has expanded beyond identifying fully AI-generated text. Modern integrity systems must reliably distinguish between:- Human-written content- Human writing lightly polished by AI- Fully AI-generated contentOriginality.ai has already begun developing advanced detection methodologies to differentiate across this spectrum, including multilingual capabilities such as Arabic, where AI-assisted polishing is gaining significant adoption."Being ranked #1 validates our commitment to accuracy. We detect the earliest signs of AI influence, and we’re now focused on leading the industry in identifying AI-polished content" said Founder and CEO of Originality.ai, Jonathan Gillham.About Originality.ai Originality.ai is the most accurate AI content detection platform used by publishers, educators, and enterprises worldwide to ensure the authenticity and trustworthiness of digital content. The platform provides advanced AI detection, plagiarism scanning, and content-quality analysis to safeguard against the rising challenges of AI-generated and AI-assisted writing.

