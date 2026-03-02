Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release WebXPRT 5

WebXPRT 5, a free online performance evaluation tool, provides objective information about how well web-connected devices handle common web tasks.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community have released WebXPRT 5, a free online tool that runs in almost any modern browser and provides objective information about how well a laptop, tablet, phone, or any other web-enabled device handles common web tasks—including browser-based AI-related workloads. Anyone can go to WebXPRT5.com and compare existing performance evaluation results from various devices or run a simple evaluation test on their own.WebXPRT 5 contains seven HTML5-, JavaScript-, and WebAssembly-based scenarios that mirror the web browser tasks you do every day: Video Background Blur with AI, Detect Faces with AI, Image Classification with AI, Document Scan with AI, Photo Effects, School Science Project, and Homework Spell Check.“WebXPRT is an industry standard, easy-to-use benchmark that manufacturers, tech journalists, and consumers worldwide use, with over 1.8 million test runs to date,” said Mark L. Van Name, President of Principled Technologies, which administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community. “WebXPRT 5, with its increased focus on AI, represents a major step forward in providing relevant and reliable browser performance data for a wide range of devices. This is the best WebXPRT yet!”WebXPRT is part of the BenchmarkXPRT suite of performance evaluation tools. The XPRTs help users get the facts before they buy, use, or evaluate tech products such as computers, tablets, and phones.To learn more about the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to www.BenchmarkXPRT.com or contact a BenchmarkXPRT Development Community representative directly by sending a message to BenchmarkXPRTsupport@PrincipledTechnologies.com.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.PrincipledTechnologies.com

