Third-party study: Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solution utilizing Red Hat OpenShift can save costs versus AWS SageMaker

Accelerate your AI journey while reducing project costs with a validated Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solution, utilizing Red Hat OpenShift

Principled Technologies (PT) compared the 5-year TCO of the two solutions and saw that the Dell solution could cost up to 38% less.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations pursuing GenAI initiatives have a range of challenges to contend with, but cost is a significant issue. To plan and budget properly, leaders investing in GenAI platforms need to understand what these solutions will cost over time.Principled Technologies assessed the five-year total cost of ownership (TCO) of two solutions for GenAI workloads: Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, utilizing Red Hat OpenShift, and an equivalent AWS SageMaker solution. PT looked at the cost of the Dell and NVIDIA solution both as a traditional on-premises solution, which an organization might buy outright, and as a subscription transacting through Dell APEX Infrastructure.The report states, “Our analysis found that over a five-year period, the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions would be substantially more cost-effective than the AWS solution, reducing TCO by 33 percent when transacting through Dell APEX Infrastructure and 38 percent for a CAPEX payment. Plus, by including Red Hat OpenShift licenses, the Dell AI Factory solution builds in additional functionality to accelerate AI apps while still saving money over the life of the solution. Deploying GenAI on-premises with a Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solution, utilizing Red Hat OpenShift, can help make your GenAI project a success.”It concludes, “Organizations looking to advance their AI initiatives can face significant challenges around cost management, solution selection, and operational efficiency. The on-premises Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solution utilizing Red Hat OpenShift addresses these concerns by offering a cost-effective infrastructure for GenAI. Additionally, the trusted Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform provides a platform for cloud-native apps that integrates with Dell and NVIDIA hardware to help organizations start transforming business operations quickly. Our research shows that the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solution—either purchased upfront or transacting through Dell APEX Infrastructure—can save organizations up to 38 percent over hosting on AWS SageMaker.”Read the report at https://facts.pt/miHUul6 to learn more about how organizations can save money over five years with a Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solution.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.