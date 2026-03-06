New Principled Technologies (PT) study demonstrates the productivity benefits of Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs

Unlock valuable productivity improvements with Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs ROI calculator

In addition to proving performance wins, PT showed that organizations upgrading a fleet of 1,000 PCs could gain up to $3.5M in productivity over 3 years

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgrading aging laptops to modern devices can reverse performance degradation that slows workflows and impairs productivity. While refreshes may seem costly, improved performance can quickly offset upfront investments—especially in the age of AI, where demands on PCs continue to rise.Principled Technologies tested two configurations of the Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PC against four older Dell Latitude models using real-world benchmarks, then modeled how deploying 1,000 Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs would convert faster task completion into productivity gains. Their analysis shows that faster Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs can enable users to spend less time waiting and more time doing productive work.According to PT, “The Dell Pro 14 Plus, powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 processors (Series 2), can help you take advantage of this AI revolution. We compared it to Dell Latitude PCs from 2022 and 2023 and found that not only could it deliver dramatic increases in performance in areas from graphics to AI to battery life—it could also gain you back millions in productivity costs over time.”Their productivity report states that “Upgrading to Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs can offer substantial advantages over maintaining older Dell Latitude devices in your fleet. Our modeled deployment of 1,000 devices showed that benchmark-based productivity improvements can deliver millions of dollars in productivity gains over three years. Organizations could recover initial hardware investments in far less than three years—and as little as 9.3 months—through faster task completion and reduced downtime. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2), new Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs enable users to work more efficiently while helping organizations achieve performance and modernization goals.”PT also released an interactive calculator tool for decision-makers to discover the potential value of productivity increases in their organization. With customizable fields including laptop quantity, hardware cost, and workforce roles, the tool empowers organizations to see how much they stand to benefit by upgrading to Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PCs.To learn more about performance benefits, see the interactive PDF: https://facts.pt/o8Lu7LD . For more on productivity and cost savings, read the report: https://facts.pt/Q1Qfgnp . To interact with the calculator tool, visit https://facts.pt/jqMWTnx About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

