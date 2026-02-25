Community Solar Platform Acquires Gridwealth Portfolio

Community Solar Platform

ERIE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Solar Platform (CSP), the nation's longest-standing community solar subscription management company, announces that it has acquired full subscription management responsibilities for a portfolio of 54 community solar projects across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This portfolio was acquired from Hampshire Power Services Inc. d/b/a Gridwealth Services, an affiliate of MassAmerican Energy, a developer of solar projects across New England.The transaction transfers Gridwealth Services’ entire portfolio to CSP, solidifying the company’s continued leadership in the community solar market. CSP is a pioneering force in Massachusetts, having worked on the state's first community solar savings offers as far back as 2014. With this expansion, CSP now supports more than 300 community solar projects across operations that have spanned twenty states.Under the terms of the transaction, CSP will commence billing customers in February for their portion of the January solar production from these newly managed farms. Customers of these projects will continue receiving 10-15% savings on the solar credits allocated to their utility bill each month.Todd Ford, President of Gridwealth, commented on the transition, stating, "When we decided to exit the business, we evaluated several companies that could take over the management of our own portfolio and the projects that we were managing for nine other developers. CSP was the only shop that we dealt with that did what they said they would do. They not only did it well, but they did it in record time.""It has been a pleasure to get to know Gridwealth's clients," said Jeffrey Mayer, a managing partner of CSP. He announced that Francesca Manzini, Operations Manager at Gridwealth, will be joining the CSP team. “Ms. Manzini will continue to provide the same high caliber of professional service to Gridwealth’s 350 commercial customers,” Mayer said."Not only will Gridwealth’s customers continue to receive substantial savings from community solar," Mayer added, "but they will now be able to track the real-time production of their solar farms through CSP's state-of-the-art customer portal."Community Solar Platform’s acquisition of Gridwealth's portfolio is the second acquisition over the past year and was preceded by the purchase of Solomon Community Solar LLC in June 2025.About Community Solar Platform (CSP):Founded in 2009, Community Solar Platform is the industry's longest-standing community solar vendor and is widely considered the leading operating system for community solar, offering world-class management and software services for multi-billion-dollar companies and major utilities across North America, including Canada. CSP's technology platform is renowned for its accuracy, reliability, and real-time data capabilities, setting the benchmark for community solar projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.