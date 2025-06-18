Community Solar Platform Acquires Solomon Community Solar

Community Solar Platform

Merger Unites Two Industry Leaders to Form the Industry's Most Experienced Provider and Set a New Standard in Community Solar Management & Subscription Services

ERIE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Solar Platform Holdings, LLC (CSP), the longest-standing community solar vendor since 2009, announces the acquisition of Solomon Community Solar LLC (Solomon), a distinguished leader in customer subscription and management services for community solar projects. This strategic merger combines CSP's world-class management expertise and technology platform with Solomon's proven success in subscriber acquisition, especially in markets requiring high quality and efficient sales to residential and low-to-moderate income households.A New Standard in Community Solar ServicesThe integration of CSP and Solomon creates a powerhouse entity that offers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for asset owners and developers. With over 850 MWdc under management and 1.5 GWdc of capacity subscribed, the combined company brings unmatched experience and a reputation for excellence in both community solar management and customer subscription services.Responding to Market EvolutionAs the community solar market matures, asset owners and developers are shifting focus from quantitative metrics to qualitative assessments of service providers. The emphasis is now on delivering exceptional customer experiences, high collection rates, low churn, and optimizing asset owner returns. The combined entity is uniquely positioned to meet these demands, offering:• Accuracy and Reliability: CSP's software platform is recognized as the de facto standard "operating system" for community solar, providing maximized automation and precise, real-time data and reporting.• Proven Subscription Success: Solomon's expertise in enrolling customers in complex markets is complemented by CSP’s streamlined subscription platform, ensuring robust and cost-effective subscriber acquisition and management.• Unmatched Customer Retention: The combined company’s churn rates are typically half (1/2) of industry averages, reflecting a steadfast commitment to engagement marketing, customer loyalty and customer satisfaction.Continuity and IntegrationDuring the integration period, both companies will continue to operate under their existing brands, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients and customers. The integration process is expected to be completed within months, after which the unified entity will operate under the brand Community Solar Platform. Clients may also choose to use their own brand for community solar acquisition and management or RooflessSolar™, a fully supported, well-established customer-facing brand designed to deliver a seamless end-user experience.Setting a New BenchmarkThis merger signifies more than just a business transaction; it represents the unification of CSP’s market leading technology platform with Solomon’s consumer-focused growth engine. In markets where others have faltered, CSP and Solomon have consistently over-delivered in response time, accuracy and integrity.About Community Solar PlatformFounded in 2009, Community Solar Platform is the industry's longest-standing community solar vendor and is considered the “Operating System” for community solar, offering world-class management and software services for multi-billion-dollar companies and major utilities across North America, including Canada. CSP's technology platform is renowned for its accuracy, reliability, and real-time data capabilities, setting the benchmark for community solar projects.About Solomon Community SolarFounded in 2018, Solomon Community Solar has rapidly become one of the fastest growing acquisition and management services companies for community solar project developers nationwide. Solomon is a leading force in mass-market acquisitions and is known for its proven strength in customer engagement and exceptional customer experiences at scale. With a reputation for excellence in both urban and rural communities, Solomon has consistently over delivered for clients.For more information on the combined company’s commitment to responsiveness, flexibility, customer-centricity, and transparency, please download the attached PDF

