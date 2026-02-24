Shamrock Roofing and Construction Shamrock Roofing and Construction Shamrock Roofing and Construction

This recognition doesn't mark the finish line. It's fuel for the road ahead.” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction, a family-owned Midwest roofing company with roots dating back to 1977, has capped a landmark year with a series of national recognitions that reflect nearly five decades of consistent growth, earned community trust, and an unrelenting commitment to doing right by the homeowner. The company has been named to the Kansas City Business Journal Fast 50 for the third consecutive year, ranked in the Ingram's Corporate Report 100 for the third consecutive year, and earned a place among America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors nationally. Looking ahead, Shamrock is preparing for the upcoming launch of Trussi.ai, an AI-powered roofing automation platform developed by Executive Director Garen Armstrong that is poised to reshape how roofing companies across the country operate.



Three Consecutive Years on the KC Fast 50

The Kansas City Business Journal Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Shamrock Roofing has now appeared on that list three years in a row, most recently ranking 27th with an average annual revenue growth rate of 54.6 percent from 2022 through 2024. For a company operating across 18+ locations in eight states, sustaining that level of growth while maintaining quality and culture is a significant achievement. For a family-owned company founded on the belief that protecting homeowners is a calling and not just a business, it is a validation of a model that the broader industry is taking notice of.

Third Consecutive Ingram's Corporate Report 100 Ranking

Shamrock Roofing has also been recognized in the Ingram's Corporate Report 100 for the third consecutive year, ranking 26th with an average annual growth rate of 56.62 percent. The Ingram's Corporate Report 100 tracks the top-performing companies across the Kansas City business community, spanning industries from financial services to technology to construction. Earning a spot on this list once is notable. Doing it three consecutive times while simultaneously expanding into new markets, adding locations, and investing in team development speaks to the durability of the Shamrock business model.

Named Among America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors

On a national stage, Shamrock Roofing has earned recognition as one of America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors, a designation that places the company among the most accomplished roofing operations in the country. For homeowners across the Midwest evaluating roofing companies after storm damage or for a planned replacement, this recognition provides meaningful third-party confirmation that Shamrock is not just a regional name but a nationally respected operator.

"2025 was a landmark year for Shamrock Roofing and Construction, and we're carrying that momentum into 2026," said Robyn Adams, on behalf of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. "Being named to the KC Fast 50 for the third time, ranking in the Ingram's Corporate Report 100 for the third consecutive year, and earning our place among America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors, these aren't just awards on a shelf. They represent the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of every single team member across our 18+ locations, and the legacy that Garen's father started in 1977. We're also excited about the upcoming launch of Trussi.ai, Garen's vision for bringing AI-driven automation to the roofing industry. Innovation has always been part of Shamrock's DNA, and Trussi.ai is the next chapter. As Garen always says, 'This recognition doesn't mark the finish line. It's fuel for the road ahead.'"

Introducing Trussi.ai: The Next Chapter for Shamrock and the Roofing Industry

Beyond the recognition, perhaps the most forward-looking development coming out of Shamrock's leadership is the upcoming launch of Trussi.ai, an AI-powered automation platform developed by Garen Armstrong and founded in 2021. Designed specifically for roofing contractors, Trussi.ai targets the operational inefficiencies that hold roofing companies back from scaling with consistency, automating business processes that have historically required significant manual effort and creating systems that allow roofing companies to serve more homeowners without sacrificing quality or accountability.

The launch of Trussi.ai reflects a dimension of Garen Armstrong's leadership that is easy to overlook when reviewing Shamrock's revenue growth and award history. He is not simply managing a successful roofing company. He is actively building the tools that will define how the next generation of roofing companies operates. Innovation has always been embedded in Shamrock's DNA, from the decision to expand across eight states while competitors stayed local, to the legal stand taken in Iowa on behalf of homeowners, to the development of an AI platform designed to lift the entire industry. Trussi.ai is the natural next step in that progression.

What These Milestones Mean for the Communities Shamrock Serves

Awards and rankings matter in the context of what they represent for the people Shamrock actually serves. A company growing at 54.6 percent annually is a company with the resources to invest in better training, better materials, better technology, and better people. A company recognized nationally among the Top 100 Roofing Contractors is a company that has been evaluated against the best in the business and earned its standing. A company developing AI-powered tools for the industry is a company thinking about what homeowners will need five years from now, not just next storm season.

Shamrock's founding principle has never changed: protect the families who trust us. Every award on that list, every year on the Fast 50, every ranking in the Corporate Report 100 is simply evidence that the principle works.

For more information about Shamrock Roofing and Construction or the upcoming launch of Trussi.ai, visit shamrockroofer.com or call (913) 850-6556.

About Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Founded in 1977, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a family-owned, multi-generational roofing company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. With 18+ locations across eight states, including Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, Shamrock provides residential and commercial roofing services built on nearly five decades of community trust. The company offers free inspections, transparent estimates, flexible financing, and manufacturer-backed warranties on every project.

