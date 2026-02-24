Shamrock Roofing Gears Up for Annual Spring Fling 2026, Bringing Together Teams from 18+ Locations Nationwide

Shamrock Roofing and Construction Shamrock Roofing and Construction Shamrock Roofing and Construction

The biggest recipe for our success is the family atmosphere we create at Shamrock. Even though our associates aren't tied by blood, they are blood.' ” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction, one of the fastest-growing roofing companies in the Midwest, is preparing to bring its entire organization together for its Annual Spring Fling 2026, a multi-day company-wide event that serves as the cultural cornerstone of what the Shamrock team calls Shamrock Nation. Team members from all 18+ locations across eight states will convene for days of sales training, skills development, awards recognition, and the kind of relationship building that cannot happen over a video call.

Spring Fling is not a corporate conference. It is the moment each year when a company that operates across hundreds of miles and dozens of communities remembers that it is, at its core, a family.

The Heartbeat of Shamrock's Culture

For a company that has grown as rapidly as Shamrock Roofing, maintaining a unified culture across 18 locations and eight states is one of the most important operational challenges leadership faces. Spring Fling is the answer. Every year, ahead of storm season, the entire Shamrock organization pauses its day-to-day operations and comes together to sharpen skills, celebrate wins from the previous year, and reinforce the values that have driven the company's growth since its founding in Kansas City in 1977.

"Shamrock Roofing and Construction is gearing up for our Annual Spring Fling 2026, bringing together our entire Shamrock Nation from all 18+ locations across the country," said Robyn Adams, on behalf of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. "This event is the heartbeat of our culture. It's where our teams reconnect, sharpen their skills, and celebrate the wins from the past year. What makes Spring Fling special is that it's not just a conference. It's a family reunion. As Garen Armstrong says, 'The biggest recipe for our success is the family atmosphere we create at Shamrock. Even though our associates aren't tied by blood, they are blood.' This year's Spring Fling comes at an exciting time for Shamrock, fresh off being named to the KC Fast 50 for the third consecutive time, ranking in the Ingram's Corporate Report 100, and continuing our expansion to new communities. We're investing in our people because that's what drives everything else."

Training That Translates Directly to Better Customer Outcomes

Spring Fling is timed deliberately. Held each year in the weeks before storm season arrives across the Midwest, the event ensures that every Shamrock team member, from sales professionals to project managers to installers, enters the busiest months of the year operating at their highest level.

The 2024 Spring Fling featured keynote speaker Steve Patrick, a nationally recognized insurance and adjuster expert, alongside a full awards ceremony and targeted breakout sessions designed to elevate skills across every role in the organization. The format reflects a core belief at Shamrock: the company's ability to serve homeowners well is directly proportional to how well it invests in the people doing that work.

For homeowners across the Midwest who rely on Shamrock after a damaging storm, Spring Fling means something concrete. It means the team that shows up at their door is prepared, trained, aligned on values, and backed by an organization that takes professional development seriously enough to stop everything once a year and do it right.

A Company Worth Coming Home To

One of the most telling signs of a healthy company culture is whether people actually want to show up for events that are not mandatory. At Shamrock, Spring Fling is described by team members across the country as one of the highlights of the professional year. The combination of recognition, learning, and genuine human connection creates an energy that carries into the months that follow.

Garen Armstrong has spoken publicly about the relationship between culture and performance at Shamrock, making clear that the company's consistent growth across markets is not the result of any single strategy or hiring decision. It is the result of a team that believes in each other, holds each other accountable, and returns year after year because Shamrock feels like a place worth building a career.

That belief system starts at Spring Fling and gets carried back to 18+ cities across eight states every time the event concludes.

Shamrock Nation: By the Numbers

Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been named to the Kansas City Business Journal Fast 50 for three consecutive years, most recently ranking 27th with an average annual revenue growth rate of 54.6 percent from 2022 through 2024. The company also ranks 26th in the Ingram's Corporate Report 100 for the third consecutive year, with an average annual growth rate of 56.62 percent. These numbers reflect an organization that is scaling without sacrificing the qualities that made it successful in the first place: honest inspections, transparent pricing, and a genuine commitment to the communities it serves.

Spring Fling is where those qualities get reinforced, celebrated, and carried forward into another year of growth.

For more information about Shamrock Roofing and Construction, visit shamrockroofer.com or call (913) 850-6556.

About Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Founded in 1977, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a family-owned, multi-generational roofing company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. With 18+ locations across eight states, including Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, Shamrock provides residential and commercial roofing services built on nearly five decades of community trust. The company offers free inspections, transparent estimates, flexible financing, and manufacturer-backed warranties on every project.

