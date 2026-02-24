Premise D. Martin Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premise D. Martin, Founder and CEO of Pedi Licious Footwear & Sole Care LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how turning a passion for footwear and sole care into a purpose-driven brand has redefined beauty, wellness, and confidence from the ground up.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Martin explores how blending innovation, comfort, and bold creativity builds a standout niche brand, and breaks down how serving others through beauty, functionality, and vision can create both lasting impact and sustainable business success.Premise’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/premise-d-martin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.