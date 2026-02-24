Government on SIU breakthrough in addressing corruption

Government welcomes the breakthrough made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) following a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption within the Department of Home Affairs.

The investigation has uncovered corruption linked to the fraudulent issuing of official documents to illegal immigrants. Such criminal conduct undermines the integrity of South Africa’s immigration system, weakens public trust in state institutions, and compromises national security. Government commends the SIU for its diligent work and reaffirms its unwavering support for law enforcement agencies in holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

This case bears testament that government will take action to root out any form of corruption. This development gives effect to the commitment made by President Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address, where fighting corruption and strengthening the capacity of the state were reaffirmed as national priorities. The successful investigation is a clear indication that government’s anti-corruption is being actively implemented.

Government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corrupt activities in the public and private sector. Corruption prolongs an endless cycle that deprives citizens of quality service delivery and undermines confidence in the institutions that are supposed to serve them. In 2020, Cabinet adopted the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which focuses on preventive measures that complement the actions of our law enforcement agencies and Constitutional bodies in responding to corruption.

A capable, ethical and developmental state depends on collective responsibility and accountability. Government calls on members of the public and public servants alike to continue reporting corruption and to support efforts to safeguard the integrity of our institutions. Government remains committed to building a professional public service that serves the people of South Africa with integrity, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

Report Corruption: You do not have to give your name when reporting fraud or corruption using:

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701 (toll free number)

Email: integrity@publicservicecorruptionhotline.org.za

