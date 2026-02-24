Fargo Dermatology Adds Next-Generation Laser System to Aesthetic Services

Dr. Rachel Ness, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Fargo Dermatology in Fargo, North Dakota.

GentleMax Pro Plus® Now Available at Fargo Dermatology: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Cutting-Edge Technology

Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals.” — Dr. Rachel Ness, MD

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fargo Dermatology is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro Plus® to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax Pro Pluscan treat various skin conditions, including:- Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.- Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.- Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.- Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.- Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax Pro Plusis a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device. This dual-wavelength platform allows for precise treatment across a wide range of skin types and conditions. In addition, Fargo Dermatology utilizes a small spot size handpiece to support targeted treatment of conditions such as onychomycosis and select vascular lesions, allowing for greater accuracy in clinically appropriate cases.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Pluslaser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro Plusis effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Treatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro Plustreatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Pro Plusto our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said Dr. Rachel Ness, MD.Experience the GentleMax Pro PlusDifferenceVisit Fargo Dermatology and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro Plus. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Fargo Dermatology at https://www.fargoderm.com or call them at (701) 478-8780.About Fargo DermatologyFargo Center for Dermatology is a board-certified dermatology practice providing comprehensive medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatologic care in Fargo, North Dakota. Led by Dr. Rachel Ness, the practice is known for its patient-centered approach, evidence-based treatments, and commitment to clear, personalized care. Fargo Dermatology serves patients of all ages, offering advanced dermatologic solutions in a professional, supportive clinical setting.

