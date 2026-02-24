Another Serious Electrical Defect Found on Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes – FAA Issues Safety Warning

The Foundation for Aviation Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FAA issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) today warning airlines about a new electrical hazard on Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. An AD is a legally enforceable, mandatory regulation issued by aviation authorities to correct unsafe conditions.“This AD was prompted by reports of in-flight events of excessive cabin and flight deck temperatures that could not be controlled by the flightcrew using existing procedures. The FAA is issuing this AD to address a tripped BAT BUS SECT 2 circuit breaker that could lead to an air conditioning system malfunction causing an uncontrollable, excessively high temperature in the cabin and flight deck. The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could lead to injury or incapacitation of flightcrew and passengers, which could result in the inability to maintain safe flight and landing.”The FAA has already issued several ADs concerning Standby Power Control Unit (SPCU) electrical flaws on MAX airplanes. This latest AD includes a lengthy and potentially infeasible new emergency checklist (“non-normal checklist”) that pilots are required to follow based on a subjective assessment that the flight deck or passenger cabin temperature is excessively hot. There is no automatic alert for the pilots. The first step is to determine if the BAT BUS SECT 2 circuit breaker on the SPCU has tripped. The SPCU is located behind the first officer.The FAA also determined that two environmental control system circuit breakers located downstream of the SPCU may also trip. The FAA believes this unsafe condition is likely to exist or develop in other 737 MAX airplanes and is serious enough that it requires an immediate adoption of the AD without providing an opportunity for public comments prior to its adoption.Circuit breakers trip to protect electrical systems from damage caused by electrical overloads (excessive current demand) or short circuits. This AD raises many new questions. Why are these circuit breakers tripping? Why is Boeing not fixing the root cause(s)? Do these problems relate to previously identified SPCU defects? Are other aircraft systems at risk of cascading failures due to the overheating? How long will it take to train pilots on these new checklists?The foundation is deeply concerned about the long and growing list of defects on 737 MAX airplanes. For more information see our new STANDARDS documentary: View the official trailer and full documentary on our YouTube channel.About The Foundation for Aviation SafetyThe Foundation for Aviation Safety is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing aviation safety through research, transparency, and public advocacy. FAS works to ensure that safety standards are upheld, risks are exposed, and the flying public is fully informed. Media Inquiries: media@foundationforaviationsafety.org Information Requests: info@foundationforaviationsafety.org

STANDARDS TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.