Foundation for Aviation Safety Releases Documentary - STANDARDS

The Foundation for Aviation Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for Aviation Safety (FAS) today announced the release of STANDARDS, a powerful new investigative documentary that confronts one of the most consequential aviation safety crises in modern history—and the unanswered questions that remain.In 2018 and 2019, two brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fell from the sky within five months, killing 346 people. In the aftermath, the public was assured the causes were identified and corrected. The FAA recertified the aircraft. Boeing declared its airplanes safe. The industry moved forward. But not everyone accepted those assurances.STANDARDS follows the families who refused to accept incomplete answers—who transformed unimaginable loss into a relentless pursuit of truth and accountability, and the aviation safety advocates who are fighting alongside them. Their journey reveals a deeper story: one of warning signs missed, critical questions unresolved, and insiders who continue to raise urgent concerns about systemic failures that have not been addressed that may still be putting passengers at risk today.Through firsthand accounts from victim families and aviation professionals, STANDARDS exposes the human cost of corporate and regulatory failure and asks a question that affects every person who flies.Have the underlying problems truly been fixed?View the official trailer and full documentary on our YouTube channel.About The Foundation for Aviation SafetyThe Foundation for Aviation Safety is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing aviation safety through research, transparency, and public advocacy. FAS works to ensure that safety standards are upheld, risks are exposed, and the flying public is fully informed.Media Inquiries: media@foundationforaviationsafety.orgInformation Requests: info@foundationforaviationsafety.org

STANDARDS TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.