Hidden Foods Co. Selected for KeHE ELEVATE® Program and Announces National Distribution Launch Beginning March

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidden Foods Co., a fast-growing packaged food brand focused on helping families eat healthier through simple, approachable products, today announced its selection into the KeHE DistributorsELEVATEprogram alongside a strategic national distribution partnership launching in March. The milestone places Hidden Foods Co. among a select group of emerging brands recognized by KeHE for their innovation and growth potential, marking an important step as the company expands its reach to retailers across the country.KeHE’s ELEVATEprogram is designed to support promising young brands that are changing the way people shop and eat. Participation reflects both strong consumer appeal and alignment with the evolving needs of retailers looking for products that feel fresh, relevant, and thoughtfully made. Hidden Foods Co.’s inclusion highlights growing industry interest in the brand’s mission: helping people add more nutrition into their daily routines without changing the foods they already enjoy.Hidden Foods Co. was founded by entrepreneur Kendra Matthews, who saw firsthand how difficult it can be for families to balance busy schedules with healthy eating goals. Instead of asking consumers to learn new habits or give up familiar meals, the brand focuses on improving everyday pantry staples by incorporating vegetables and nutrient-rich ingredients directly into foods people already know and love. The goal is simple — make it easier to eat well without overthinking it.“Hidden Foods Co. was built on the idea that healthy eating doesn’t have to feel complicated or overwhelming,” said Matthews. “Being selected for KeHE’s ELEVATE program is incredibly meaningful because it shows there’s real demand for products that meet families where they are. Partnering with KeHE allows us to reach more households and help make everyday meals a little more nourishing and accessible.”As consumer preferences continue shifting toward transparency, balanced nutrition, and convenient meal solutions, Hidden Foods Co. has carved out a distinctive place within the natural foods space. The brand combines familiar flavors with thoughtful ingredient choices, creating products that fit seamlessly into real life for busy parents, health-conscious shoppers, or anyone looking for small, practical ways to eat better.Founded in 1952, KeHE Distributors has long served as a leader in the natural and specialty food industry, connecting innovative brands with retailers that shape consumer trends. As an employee-owned, Certified B Corporation, KeHE operates with a mission-driven focus on sustainability, responsible sourcing, and supporting brands that reflect the future of food. Through initiatives like ELEVATE, the company helps emerging brands grow by providing strategic support, expanded visibility, and access to a broad retail network.The partnership between Hidden Foods Co. and KeHE reflects a shared commitment to making nutritious food more approachable and widely available. Together, the companies aim to help retailers offer products that feel both practical and meaningful for modern families.Hidden Foods Co. products will begin rolling out through KeHE Distributors starting in March, with distribution expanding into natural, specialty, and select retail channels nationwide.

