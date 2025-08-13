Hidden Foods Co. Announces East Coast Launch with Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Hidden Foods Co. is a woman-owned company dedicated to "hiding healthy in great taste" by offering nutrient-rich pantry staples—such as sauces, pancake mixes, and snacks—crafted with hidden vegetables, Hidden Foods Pancakes crafted with hidden vegetables, all-natural ingredients, and no added sugar, making it easier for families to enjoy wholesome meals without compromising on flavor. Instagram.com/hiddenfoods.co

Break out the spatulas - Hidden Foods Co. is now officially available at Roche Bros. grocery stores across Massachusetts!

Our entry into the East Coast market through Roche Bros. represents an important step in making nutritious, great-tasting products more accessible to families nationwide” — Kendra Matthews. Founder

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encinitas, California: Breakfast in Massachusetts just got an upgrade. Hidden Foods Co., known for its clever blend of wholesome nutrition and delicious flavor, is making its East Coast debut. Beginning this month, the company’s full line of nutrient-enhanced pancake mixes will be available across Roche Bros. supermarkets in Massachusetts.This marks the first time Hidden Foods products will be sold in the Northeast United States, representing a strategic milestone in the brand’s national growth. The launch introduces Massachusetts consumers to the company’s signature pancake mixes, including Homestyle, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Churro, and Sprinkle Cake. Each mix is crafted to deliver satisfying texture and flavor, while quietly delivering 50% of the daily value of vitamins A, B (or B6), C, D, and E, plus fiber and protein (with no added sugar).“Our entry into the East Coast market through Roche Bros. represents an important step in making nutritious, great-tasting products more accessible to families nationwide,” said Kendra Matthews, Founder and CEO of Hidden Foods Co. “Roche Bros. is known for quality and community trust, making them an ideal partner for our brand’s introduction to this region.”Hidden Foods pancake mixes are now available at the following Roche Bros. retail locations:Acton, Boston (Downtown Crossing, West Roxbury), Bridgewater, Duxbury, Easton, Marshfield, Mashpee, Medfield, Millis, Natick, Needham, Watertown, Wellesley, Westborough, and Westwood.About Hidden Foods Co.Hidden Foods Co., based in Encinitas, California, creates delicious, zero-sugar-added foods that combine the comfort of familiar flavors with the benefits of hidden vegetables, whole grains, protein, fiber, and essential vitamins. Founded by a mother inspired to make nutritious eating easy for busy families, the company’s lineup includes its signature pancake mixes and gourmet sauces, each delivering indulgent taste with meaningful nutrition in every bite. Guided by the philosophy of “Hiding Healthy in Great Taste,” Hidden Foods Co. is redefining what better-for-you meals can be from breakfast to dinner.About Roche Bros. Supermarket:Roche Bros. is a family-operated grocery chain serving communities across Massachusetts since 1952. The company operates Roche Bros. and Sudbury Farms supermarkets, as well as Brothers Marketplace small-format stores, offering high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to the neighborhoods they serve. For more information, visit rochebros.com.

