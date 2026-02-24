Re: Traffic Alert - VT RT 112 Halifax
Roadway is back open.
Brianna Dyer
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
Brianna.M.Dyer@vermont.gov
Sent: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 8:32 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - VT RT 112 Halifax
Department of Public Safety
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 112 is shut down in both directions in the area of Stowe Mountain Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Brianna Dyer
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
Brianna.M.Dyer@vermont.gov
