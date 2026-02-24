Re: Traffic Alert - VT RT 112 Halifax

Roadway is back open.

Brianna Dyer Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX Brianna.M.Dyer@vermont.gov

From: Dyer, Brianna M via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 8:32 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - VT RT 112 Halifax

Department of Public Safety News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 112 is shut down in both directions in the area of Stowe Mountain Rd due to a motor vehicle accident. This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



