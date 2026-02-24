Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - VT RT 112 Halifax

Roadway is back open.


Department of Public Safety 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

VT Route 112 is shut down in both directions in the area of Stowe Mountain Rd due to a motor vehicle accident. 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 



