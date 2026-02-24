Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness Expands to Katonah with Physician-Led Longevity Care

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness will open its newest location at 60 Goldens Bridge Rd, Suite #3, Katonah , NY 10536 in the coming weeks, introducing a physician-led longevity and diagnostic wellness model to Westchester County. The Katonah location will serve patients throughout Katonah, Bedford, Chappaqua, Pound Ridge, Armonk, Mount Kisco, White Plains, and surrounding communities in southern Fairfield County, Connecticut.The new Katonah office is centered on comprehensive, data-driven medicine designed to optimize health from the inside out. Rather than treating surface symptoms alone, the practice begins with advanced diagnostic testing to uncover the root causes that influence aging, energy, metabolism, and overall performance.Patients undergo comprehensive metabolic assessments that evaluate insulin resistance, metabolic balance, gut dysfunction, mitochondrial performance, hormonal balance, and other key drivers of long-term vitality. From there, individualized treatment plans are developed to restore balance, improve cellular efficiency, enhance energy, vitality, and support sustainable weight management and cognitive clarity.Services at the Katonah location will include:-Comprehensive diagnostic testing and metabolic assessments-Evaluation and treatment of insulin resistance-Gut health and microbiome optimization-Mitochondrial and cellular performance support-Bioidentical hormone therapy and peptide protocols-Medical weight loss and metabolic optimization-IV therapy and regenerative modalities-Intimate wellness treatments-Advanced non-invasive technologies, including Exomind, Emsella, and HaloRed-HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber)-CellSound body sculpting and skin rejuvenationThis inside-out model is designed to help patients function at their highest level while enhancing outward appearance through advanced aesthetic medicine.Form & Function Aesthetics & Wellness was founded by Dr. Linda Harkavy, MD, a pioneering radiologist and integrative wellness expert whose career spans decades of clinical leadership and innovation.A graduate of Brown University and New York Medical College, Dr. Harkavy completed her internship at Cornell Medical Center and her radiology residency and fellowship at NYU Medical Center. She later served as Assistant Professor of Radiology and Residency Program Director at SUNY Stony Brook, where she trained and mentored future physicians.An early innovator in diagnostic medicine, Dr. Harkavy founded Sunrise Medical Imaging in Valley Stream, NY, introducing one of the first open MRI scanners on the East Coast and advancing patient-centered imaging care.Her commitment to longevity and functional medicine began in 1993 after training with Dr. Andrew Weil. She has since completed extensive advanced education through A4M, AMMG, IFM, WorldLink Medical, SSRP, the Clinical Peptide Society, Cenegenics, and AAFE, specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement, peptide therapy, metabolic optimization, and functional approaches to healthy aging.After retiring during the COVID pandemic, Dr. Harkavy returned to medicine to fulfill a lifelong vision by founding Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness, a practice dedicated to proactive, personalized longevity care.In addition to comprehensive wellness services, the Katonah location will offer sophisticated non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including EmSculpt, EmFace, Exion, CO2 resurfacing, hair restoration, wrinkle relaxers, fillers, and laser technologies designed to enhance natural features with refined results.The original East Meadow location has built a strong reputation for advanced aesthetics, comprehensive wellness programs, and specialized men’s services, including hormone therapy and a physician-guided erectile dysfunction program.Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness – Katonah is expected to open in the coming weeks.For more information, visit https://formandfunctionaesthetics.com/ or call (516) 515-9113.About Form & Function Aesthetics and WellnessForm & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is a physician-led practice specializing in longevity medicine, metabolic optimization, hormone therapy, regenerative treatments, and advanced non-surgical aesthetics. Founded by Linda Harkavy, MD, the practice integrates comprehensive diagnostics with cutting-edge medical and aesthetic technologies to support whole-body vitality from the inside out. Locations include East Meadow, NY and Katonah, NY.

