BLUETAIL UNVEILS AI-POWERED DIGITAL LOGBOOKS, INTRODUCING INTELLIGENCE TO AVIATION MAINTENANCE RECORDS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluetail , the leading provider of digital aircraft records management software for business aviation, is excited to introduce the latest addition to its cloud based, AI-powered, software-as-a-service platform: It automatically builds and timelines the aircraft logbook from past to the new bringing efficiencies to new levels for aircraft maintenance records management. Bluetail clients can now upload any scanned document (handwritten or typed) and AI automatically identifies, organizes, and places them in precise chronological order within the logbook.“At Bluetail, innovation means more than building software—it means applying intelligence to unlock the full value of aircraft records. We are continuously evolving our platform to turn data into insight for customers and future partners alike. This philosophy guides how Bluetail operates every day,” said Bluetail Chief Executive Officer Roberto Guerrieri.“Our focus has been on making the AI-powered logbooks work seamlessly for aviation maintenance crews because their time and expertise need to be focused on returning the aircraft to service, not on administrative tasks,” explained Bluetail’s Chief Technology Officer, Kent Pickard. “We are at the forefront of integrating AI into aviation intelligence software, and our development is targeting ways to introduce technologies that minimize wasted time and effort.”He shared one example of how the Bluetail AI-powered digital logbook saves time: All maintenance files, both current and future, are automatically organized into the AI-powered digital logbook, enabling users anywhere in the world to then instantly search the entire logbook, either chronologically or by keyword, to locate anything from inspection and service dates to individual in-service part numbers.Bluetail’s AI-powered digital logbooks’ array of operational benefits includes:• Automatic organization of all maintenance files in AI-powered digital logbooks• Chronological and keyword search capabilities via service dates, part numbers, and aircraft for instant information retrieval• View airframe and engines in a single, unified chronological timeline• Greatly reduces workload and time required for back-to-birth records searches and confirmation• Ensures compliance and conformity for Part 91 and Part 135 operations• Helps protect the aircraft’s value through organized and secure record and logbook keeping.About BluetailBluetail is the leading modern AI-driven aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners,operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize,search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customersexperience peace of mind knowing that every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionallyscanned, indexed, and secured on our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform, so they can focuson running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero.

