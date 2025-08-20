Bluetail Named Among Top Aviation Companies on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bluetail earns spot at #309 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, reflecting rapid growth and leadership in aircraft records management.

Ranked 309th overall, driven by an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,258 percent

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc ., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Bluetail has been ranked 309th overall in the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Bluetail also earned recognition as one of the top business aviation companies on the list, reflecting its position as the leading software solution trusted by maintenance professionals to modernize, secure, and streamline aircraft records management.The prestigious Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“As the leading provider of AI-enhanced, cloud-based aircraft records management solutions for business aviation, we are extremely proud of being recognized among the top aviation companies on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list,” states Bluetail’s CEO and co-founder, Roberto Guerrieri. “Our ranking parallels our unprecedented growth and underscores the industry-changing impact that our focus on providing tools that increase an aircraft operator’s efficiency and compliance efforts is having in the business aviation industry.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty and a challenging labor market. In addition to being ranked 309th overall, Bluetail is proud to be recognized as #28 in Software and #9 among all companies in Arizona, further underscoring its rapid rise as a leader in business aviation technology.For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”About BluetailBluetail is the leading AI-powered aircraft records solution for business aviation, helping owners, operators, and flight departments move beyond paper by digitizing, organizing, and intelligently searching every record—back-to-birth—on any device. Powered by aviation-specific machine learning, Bluetail transforms records into actionable intelligence to ensure compliance, streamline maintenance, and protect aircraft value, all within a secure, FAA-compliant cloud. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.