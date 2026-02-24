MDC to hold three free programs at Meramec Conservation Area March 24 and 25

Body

SULLIVAN, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Meramec Conservation Area near Sullivan offers over 4,000 acres of lush Ozark forests and provides a paved ADA walking path, challenging natural surface hiking trails, horseback riding, and boat access on the Meramec River.

To highlight the area, MDC is offering three programs that will teach visitors new outdoor skills. Topics include cooking in nature, outdoor navigation and cold weather hiking.

Each program is free and open to all ages. Children younger than sixteen years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Advanced online registration is required for each person attending using the links provided below.

Cooking in Nature, Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Learn basic outdoor cooking. This event will cover simple fire making methods, cooking utensils, food options and how to cook using a backpacking wood stove. Toward the end of the program, participants will have an opportunity to put into practice what they’ve learned and enjoy some oatmeal and hot chocolate.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owN.

Program will be held at the horse trailer parking lot, approximately one mile from the main entrance.

Compass and Map, Wednesday, March 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The compass is an excellent tool to help you reach your destination, identify your location, and map your route. Learn how to do all three by joining a treasure hunt for free giveaways. This event will take place outdoors; participants should come prepared with proper footwear for gravel trails and bring water.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owx.

Program will be held at the ADA trail parking lot.

Cold Weather Hiking, Wednesday, March 25 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Come for a relaxing 1.3-mile hike along the loop trail at Meramec Conservation Area. Overlook the Meramec River and learn about different plants and birds along the way. Participants should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owf.

Participants should meet at the ADA trail parking lot.

The entrance to Meramec Conservation Area is located at 3220 South Highway 185. From Sullivan, take the Highway 185 exit at I-44 and go south for five miles. Look for the area sign on the north side of the road.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



