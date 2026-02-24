M80 and IMG Academy Return with Expanded Esports Camp for Summer 2026

Following the success of the 2025 program, the partnership brings back Valorant and Rocket League training at IMG Academy’s world-class campus in Bradenton, Fla

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M80 , an international gaming and esports entertainment organization, and IMG Academy , the world’s leading sports education brand, today announced the return of their joint esports camp program for summer 2026. Following the success of the inaugural 2025 partnership, the expanded program will provide aspiring esports student-athletes with immersive, on-site training in Valorant and Rocket League at IMG Academy’s state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Programs will run throughout August 2026, with registrations now open at www.imgacademy.com/sport-camps/esports The week-long, on-site program is designed for competitive gamers aged 12-18 looking to take their skills to the next level. Participants will train alongside professional esports coaches and staff from M80 while leveraging IMG Academy’s elite performance infrastructure. Each camp week is game-specific, with attendees selecting either Valorant or Rocket League as their focus title.“The response to our 2025 camp exceeded every expectation, and it confirmed what we’ve always believed—that there is enormous demand for structured, high-performance esports training for the next generation,” said Marco Mereu, Founder and CEO of M80. “This year, we’re raising the bar. Our partnership with IMG Academy gives young athletes access to the same caliber of performance training that traditional pro athletes have relied on for decades. With esports scholarships now available at over 300 universities across North America, the pathway from our camp to collegiate and professional play has never been clearer.”In addition to in-game skill development, the program emphasizes holistic student-athlete growth. Esports-specific instruction, including strategy, teamwork, communication, and competitive play, is complemented by IMG Academy’s integrated performance curriculum, which features leadership development, vision training, and mental health and wellness education. The comprehensive approach reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes prepared for long-term success.“At IMG Academy, what makes this experience different is not just the competition; it is the integration of elite coaching, performance training, mindset development, and a fully immersive, unrivaled campus environment that only IMG Academy can provide,” said Chris Ciaccio, Chief Commercial Officer at IMG Academy. “By bringing esports athletes to our world-class campus and into our high-performance culture, we are redefining what development looks like in this rapidly evolving space and creating an innovative pathway this summer for esports athletes seeking a blend of competition, a distinctive learning environment, motivation, and experience like none other.”Spaces are limited for the August 2026 sessions. Interested participants and their families are encouraged to secure their spots early. To register, visit www.imgacademy.com/sport-camps/esports . For more information on M80, visit www.M80.gg and follow the organization on X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.# # #About M80M80 is a first-of-its-kind global esports and technology company. Led by seasoned gaming and esports entrepreneur Marco Mereu, M80 builds communities through professional esports, gaming performance training, digital goods, partnerships, events, and consumer products. From media rights and consulting to fan engagement, M80 supports professional, collegiate, and amateur esports with a fan-first approach. Learn more at www.M80.gg About IMG AcademyIMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:• Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.• Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance• Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com

