M80 Announces Strategic Partnership with Wooting, Equipping Esports Teams with Cutting-Edge 60HE v2 Keyboards

Leading North American Esports Organization Partners with Premium Keyboard Manufacturer to Enhance Competitive Performance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M80, one of North America's premier esports organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Wooting, the innovative gaming peripherals company renowned for its analog mechanical keyboards. As part of this collaboration, M80's elite Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six Siege rosters will compete using Wooting's newly released 60HE v2 keyboard, combining M80's competitive excellence with Wooting's groundbreaking technology.The partnership reinforces M80's commitment to providing its players with the most advanced equipment available in competitive gaming. Wooting's 60HE v2 represents the pinnacle of keyboard innovation, featuring Hall Effect analog switches that enable adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger technology—critical advantages in the millisecond-precise environments of professional Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six Siege competition."We're thrilled to partner with Wooting, a brand that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation," said Marco Mereu, CEO of M80. "Our Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six teams operate at the highest level of competition, where every fraction of a second matters. Wooting's 60HE v2 keyboards provide our players with the technological edge they need to perform at their peak. This partnership represents more than just equipment—it's about aligning with a company that understands what competitive gamers truly need."The 60HE v2 builds upon Wooting's reputation for creating keyboards that respond faster and more precisely than traditional mechanical switches. With fully customizable actuation points ranging from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, rapid trigger functionality for instant key reset, and analog input capabilities, the keyboard offers M80's players unprecedented control and responsiveness during crucial competitive moments."Partnering with M80 is an incredible opportunity to showcase the 60HE v2 at the highest levels of competitive play," said Calder Limmen, CEO of Wooting. "M80's Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six teams represent some of the most skilled players in their respective titles, and we're honored they've chosen our technology to help them compete. The 60HE v2 was designed with input from professional players who demanded faster response times and more precise control—exactly what M80's athletes need to maintain their competitive edge."The partnership will see M80 players prominently featuring Wooting keyboards during competition and content creation, while Wooting will support M80 through product innovation, technical assistance, and collaborative marketing initiatives.About M80M80 is a leading North American esports organization fielding competitive rosters across multiple premier titles including Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rocket League. Founded with a mission to develop top-tier talent and build a sustainable esports ecosystem, M80 has quickly established itself as a force in competitive gaming. For more information, visit www.m80.gg or follow @m80gg on X.About WootingWooting is a Netherlands-based gaming peripherals company specializing in analog mechanical keyboards. Known for their innovative approach to keyboard technology, Wooting's products feature Hall Effect sensors and analog input capabilities that provide gamers with unprecedented precision and customization. The 60HE v2 represents the company's latest advancement in competitive gaming equipment. For more information, visit wooting.io or follow @WootingKB on X.Media Contact:Public RelationsM80pr@m80.gg617-869-2070MarketingWootingmarketing@wooting.io

