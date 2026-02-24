Rooted Collective Launches to Redefine Strategic Communications Work Through a Collaborative Model

Bringing together experienced communications leaders to serve purpose-driven brands

Rooted Collective is an intentional step forward to evolve with the industry while protecting what matters most: thoughtful strategy, strong relationships, and work that has real impact.” — Dana Swinney, Founder of Rooted Collective

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rooted Collective, a new strategic communications consultancy, officially launches today with a mission to reimagine how public relations businesses operate.

The communications landscape is changing, from how teams collaborate to how clients want to engage expertise. Rooted Collective was designed to evolve with that landscape, staying nimble and responsive rather than tied to outdated structures.

Rather than a top-down agency structure with rigid roles and layers, Rooted Collective is built as an ecosystem of experienced consultants who share opportunities, expertise, and support. Teams form organically around client needs, not organizational charts, allowing the client to have direct access to experienced communications leaders. Rooted Collective centers senior-level strategic thinking, deep industry insight, and refined judgment from day one.

Founded by communications strategist Dana Swinney, Rooted Collective brings together experienced independent consultants into a shared network designed to support mission-driven organizations while reflecting the evolving realities of modern work. The collective model replaces the traditional agency hierarchy with a curated network of senior-level communications experts who collaborate around each client’s specific needs.

Instead of a fixed team with layered overhead and junior handoffs, Rooted Collective assembles the right mix of experienced strategists, media relations leaders, brand architects, writers, and specialists for each engagement. Every person at the table is in a senior level role, aligned in values, and accountable for outcomes.

“The field of communications is changing quickly. How we work, how teams are built, and how clients expect to engage with expertise is evolving,” said Swinney. “Rooted Collective is an intentional step forward. It’s a structure designed to evolve with the industry while protecting what matters most: thoughtful strategy, strong relationships, and work that has integrity and real impact.”

The consultancy partners with brands and organizations seeking senior-level communications leadership. Rooted Collective’s services include strategic brand positioning, media relations, media training, narrative development, integrated communications campaigns as well as internal team communications building, all designed to amplify mission-driven work.

Beyond client services, the collective model creates a space where consultants share resources, opportunities and mentorship, strengthening both individual careers and the broader communications landscape.

“We’re building a business that reflects the future of communications,” Swinney said. “One that is rooted in trust, collaboration and collective growth.”

To learn more about Rooted Collective, visit MeetRootedCollective.com

###

About Rooted Collective

Rooted Collective is a strategic communications collective built on trust, experience, and shared values. The collaborative model brings together senior-level consultants to support purpose-driven brands and organizations navigating moments that matter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.