Everything Co-op Unveils Its 2025 Holiday List

Gifts that Embody Cooperative Values of Mutual Support, Sustainability, and Community Well-being

The 2025 Holiday List is not just a shopping guide, it’s an invitation to support organizations that strengthen our communities, honor cultural heritage, and promote economic democracy.” — said Vernon Oakes, host of Everything Co-op

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Co-op, the leading broadcast and digital platform uplifting cooperative economics, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2025 Holiday List, a curated selection of gifts, products, and services sourced entirely from the cooperative community. The list highlights offerings across five meaningful categories inspired by host Vernon Oakes’ lifelong commitment to cooperation: Heart, Mind, Body, Soul and Community.

Thoughtfully compiled to help consumers shop with purpose, the 2025 Holiday List features cooperatives, artisans, and mission-driven enterprises that embody the cooperative values of mutual support, sustainability, equity, and collective well-being. From books and puzzles exploring the human condition to wellness products, artisan-made goods, and cooperative financial and childcare services, the list showcases the rich diversity and societal impact of the cooperative ecosystem.

A Holiday Guide with Purpose

Each category reflects a distinct dimension of cooperative living:

Heart – Vernon Oakes’ personal favorites, featuring handcrafted items, unique gifts, and valued services from cooperative creators and cultural artisans. Artisans Cooperative, Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual and Shared Capital Cooperative.

Mind – Books, puzzles, and thought-provoking tools exploring history, economic equality, and the human condition, including Black Power Scorecard by Dr. Andre Perry, Humanity@Work & Life Vol. 2, and Co-opoly: The Game of Cooperatives.

Body – Health-conscious food and wellness offerings that emphasize sustainable farming, nutrition, and indulgence, featuring items such as Third Space Bakery , Sweet Sol Hot Sauce, and Mera Kitchen Collective.

Soul – Products and experiences that support spiritual wellness, mental clarity, creativity, and personal growth, including Gees Bend, Zuni Pueblo Art, Chesapeake Flower Exchange.

Community – Cooperative institutions strengthening collective well-being, like Art.coop, Banker Ladies, and Garlic and Roses Media Cooperative.

“These selections highlight the extraordinary contributions of cooperatives across the nation,” said Vernon Oakes, host of Everything Co-op. “The 2025 Holiday List is not just a shopping guide, it’s an invitation to support organizations that strengthen our communities, honor cultural heritage, and promote economic democracy.”

Celebrating Cooperative Impact Through the Season

Everything Co-op’s Holiday List encourages consumers to “shop their values” by supporting businesses that reinvest in people and communities. Many featured cooperatives represent historically marginalized groups, cultural traditions, and innovative economic models that prioritize fairness and shared prosperity.

The full 2025 Holiday List, complete with direct links to each cooperative, is available at everything.coop/holiday-list-2025. Listeners can also tune in to the weekly program to hear interviews with cooperative leaders, entrepreneurs, and movement builders shaping a more equitable future.

About Everything Cooperative

Everything Co-op is a national Talk Show that airs on WOL 1450 AM, Radio One’s premiere talk radio station. The primary purpose of the show is to share information about the cooperative movement, including how to form, manage and maintain cooperatives. Cooperatives have played a critical role in providing an opportunity for people or groups to leverage a large volume of products or commodities, which ultimately reduces cost and improves quality. The objective of Everything Co-op is to share information with individuals that will empower them to either form their own cooperatives, or support cooperatives and other fair trade enterprises.

