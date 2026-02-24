Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-terrestrial network (NTN) core network software market is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing demands for connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial systems. As communication technology expands into space and remote areas, the market is positioned for significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and future trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software Market

The non-terrestrial network (NTN) core network software market has witnessed strong growth recently, with its value rising from $1.65 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.04 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This surge was fueled by increased satellite communication deployments, expanding 5G infrastructure investments, growing connectivity needs in remote areas, defense adoption of secure communication systems, and heightened demand for disaster-resilient networks.

Download a free sample of the non-terrestrial network (ntn) core network software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32328&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand even more rapidly, reaching $4.83 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 24.1%. This future growth is expected to be driven by the commercialization of 6G and NTN standards, development of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, rising demand for autonomous maritime and aviation connectivity, broader adoption of cloud-native core network software, and the proliferation of IoT devices in non-terrestrial settings. Key trends shaping the market include satellite-cellular network convergence for seamless connectivity, network slicing tailored for critical NTN applications, edge-enabled core networks to reduce latency, adoption of interoperable 5G-NTN standards, and secure mobility management across integrated space-air-ground networks.

Understanding Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software and Its Role

The NTN core network software is a software-driven solution that supports communication systems operating via satellites, high-altitude platforms, and other non-terrestrial technologies. Compatible with 5G and upcoming mobile standards, this software ensures interoperability between terrestrial and non-terrestrial infrastructures. It is designed to deliver secure, reliable, and continuous connectivity across space, air, and ground networks, helping extend communication coverage to underserved and remote locations while enabling mission-critical and broadband services.

View the full non-terrestrial network (ntn) core network software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-terrestrial-network-ntn-core-network-software-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion in the Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software Sector

One of the primary factors propelling the NTN core network software market is the rising communication requirements within defense and aerospace sectors. These sectors rely heavily on advanced communication technologies to securely transmit crucial information across military, aviation, and space operations, often under mission-critical conditions. The increasing necessity for fast, resilient, and secure communication networks to support military activities, national security, and space missions is a key growth driver.

The NTN core network software plays a vital role in meeting these demands by providing seamless, secure connectivity among satellites, aircraft, naval vessels, and ground stations — especially in challenging, remote environments. For example, in May 2025, the US Department of Defense requested $21.1 billion for command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) system procurement and RDT&E activities, with $989.2 million allocated to specific programs, as reported by EveryCRSReport. This substantial investment highlights the growing importance of advanced communication solutions in defense, fueling market expansion.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects for Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the NTN core network software market, leading in adoption and deployment of advanced communication technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing satellite initiatives, infrastructure development, and growing demand for connectivity in remote and underserved areas. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa to provide a comprehensive global perspective.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Core Network Software Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Ndt Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ndt-services-global-market-report

Network Transformation Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-transformation-global-market-report

Application Delivery Network Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-delivery-network-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.