Cell And Gene Therapy Market Competitive Analysis 2026: Strategies Shaping Industry Growth

cell and gene therapy market demand

The Business Research Company's Breakthrough Therapies Reshaping The Cell And Gene Therapy Market 2026

Expected to grow to $60.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Cell And Gene Therapy market is dominated by a mix of global biopharmaceutical leaders and specialized biotechnology innovators, with companies focusing on next-generation viral and non-viral delivery platforms, scalable and automated manufacturing capabilities, and advanced gene-editing technologies to strengthen their competitive positioning. Firms are actively expanding in-house production facilities, forming strategic collaborations, and investing in pipeline diversification across oncology, rare diseases, and regenerative medicine to accelerate commercialization and manage regulatory complexity. A clear understanding of the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology partnerships, and long-term value creation in this capital-intensive and innovation-driven market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Cell And Gene Therapy Market?

According to our research, Gilead Sciences led global sales in 2024 with a 15% market share. The Cell Therapy division of the company is completely involved in the cell and gene therapy market, provides CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. Its portfolio includes Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), an autologous CAR-T therapy for certain types of large B-cell lymphoma, and Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) for mantle cell lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, both of which involve genetically modifying a patient’s own T cells to target cancer cells. These products exemplify Gilead/Kite’s strategic focus on engineered cell therapies designed to harness the immune system for durable responses in hematologic malignancies and contribute to the broader cell therapy commercial landscape.

How Concentrated Is the Cell And Gene Therapy Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 67% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects significant entry barriers driven by complex manufacturing processes, stringent regulatory approval pathways, high development costs, and the need for advanced clinical and commercialization capabilities. Leading companies such as Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Sarepta Therapeutics dominate through extensive R&D pipelines, approved breakthrough therapies, and strategic acquisitions that strengthen their therapeutic portfolios and global reach, while smaller biotechnology firms focus on niche indications and early-stage innovation. As clinical success rates improve and regulatory frameworks mature, partnerships, licensing agreements, and targeted acquisitions are expected to further reinforce the leadership of major biopharmaceutical players.

•Leading companies include:

oGilead Sciences (15%)

oNovartis AG (13%)

oBristol-Myers Squibb Company. (9%)

oJohnson & Johnson (8%)

oSarepta Therapeutics (6%)

oVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (6%)

oCSL Limited (4%)

oKrystal Biotech (2%)

oF. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Spark Therapeutics) (2%)

oAmgen Inc. (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Synthego Corporation, AGC Biologics A/S, bluebird bio, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Beam Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics LP, ExCellThera Inc., OmniaBio Inc., Regenerative Medical Technologies Group Inc. (RMTG), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corporation, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC, Catalent, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, and SK pharmteco Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Albumedix Ltd., Kite Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd., Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, Avectas Limited, Lonza Group AG, DiNAQOR AG, Pfizer Inc., Vivet Therapeutics SAS, Allergan plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd., Cytiva (Cytiva US Inc.), Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Limited, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Lonza Group AG, BioNTech SE, Evotec SE, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), and Roche Holding AG are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Bio-Rad Laboratories s.r.o., Merck Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością (Merck Sp. z o.o., Poland), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., SCT Cell Manufacturing s.r.o., and FamiCord Group (FamiCord AG) are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Plast Labor Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością (Plast Labor Sp. z o.o.), Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Cytiva US Inc.) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Commercialization of allogeneic cell therapy is transforming to deliver scalable, disease-modifying treatments for high-prevalence chronic conditions.

•Example: Cipla Limited Ciplostem (December 2025) uses bone-marrow-derived MSCs combined with hyaluronic acid to reduce inflammation, relieve pain and preserve cartilage.

•These innovation marks Cipla’s entry into orthobiologics and expands access to regenerative, cell-based therapies for millions of osteoarthritis patients in India.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Advancing next-generation gene-editing and vector engineering technologies to enhance therapeutic efficacy and safety

•Expanding in-house manufacturing capabilities and investing in automated, scalable production platforms

•Forming strategic collaborations and licensing agreements to accelerate clinical development and pipeline expansion

•Strengthening regulatory engagement and real-world evidence generation to support faster approvals and market access

Access the detailed Cell And Gene Therapy Market report here:

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