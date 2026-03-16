The Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market is Projected to Grow to $189.66 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal goods repair and maintenance sector has witnessed significant growth recently, reflecting changing consumer habits and increased reliance on durable household products. This market is set to continue expanding as more individuals prioritize maintaining their personal goods rather than replacing them, driven by evolving lifestyle preferences and sustainability concerns.

Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for personal goods repair and maintenance has experienced a robust increase in size. It is projected to rise from $141.09 billion in 2025 to $149.46 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This historical growth has been influenced by factors such as the growing use of household appliances, a stronger dependence on durable goods, the early establishment of organized repair networks, a consumer preference for repair over replacement, and the expansion in ownership of residential equipment.

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Forecasted Expansion of the Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain strong momentum, reaching $189.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%. This future growth will be fueled by increasing consumer demand for prolonged product usability, a rising tendency to embrace repair-friendly behaviors, heightened attention to sustainable consumption, strengthened needs for stable maintenance, and a growing reliance on professional repair services. Key trends during this period include a focus on extending product life, increased servicing of household appliances, greater adoption of organized repair service providers, cost-efficient maintenance solutions, and deeper dependence on specialist household repair professionals.

Understanding What Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Entails

Personal goods repair and maintenance involves services that focus on fixing and maintaining items primarily intended for personal, family, or household use. These services not only help in identifying underlying environmental issues and causes of product failure but also reduce expenses associated with replacing entire systems, such as piping or foundational components.

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Factors Boosting Growth in the Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

One notable driver of market growth is the rising popularity of household gardening. Gardening, often practiced as a hobby, requires various tools that need regular upkeep to remain effective and safe. Maintenance ensures that tools stay sharp and hygienic, preventing the spread of bacteria, fungi, or pests that might damage plants. As more people take up gardening, the demand for maintaining gardening equipment is also climbing. For instance, in August 2024, Raleigh Realty Homes, a U.S.-based real estate agency, reported that approximately 55% of U.S. households have gardens, which translates to about 71.5 million gardening households and 185.9 million individuals involved. This growing gardening trend is expected to significantly support the personal goods repair and maintenance market.

Regional Leadership Within the Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for personal goods repair and maintenance. Western Europe followed as the second-largest market in this sector. The comprehensive market report covers several key geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

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