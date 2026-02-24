Scalo Partners With Databricks to Speed up Data & AI Innovation for Enterprises

Scalo logo

Scalo’s new capabilities in Data & AI will empower customers to generate deeper insights and deploy intelligent solutions through a single trusted partner.

With Databricks and the Data Intelligence Platform, we enable customers to transform data into a strategic asset, fast-track AI adoption, and deliver real business impact.” — Paul Mydlo, Chief Business Development Officer, Scalo

WROCLAW, POLAND, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a leader in custom software development, technology consulting, and staff augmentation services, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company, by joining its Consulting and Service Integration Partner Program. This strategic move strengthens Scalo’s ability to deliver advanced data solutions through its growing Data & AI practice Organizations across industries face mounting challenges in integrating and leveraging data for business impact. With Scalo and Databricks, joint customers can easily centralize their data sources for optimized data flows and better decision-making. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers’ data with powerful AI models tuned to their business's unique characteristics. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers’ control.This collaboration marks a significant step in Scalo’s broader growth strategy. Alongside expanding its technological capabilities, Scalo is actively growing its presence in new regions and industries, positioning itself as a global partner for enterprises seeking end-to-end software services - from staffing and consulting to building advanced technological solutions. By integrating Databricks’ capabilities, Scalo enables customers to adopt future-ready analytics, machine learning, and AI solutions that drive efficiency and innovation.“In a world where data drives everything, enterprises can’t afford scattered tools - they need a unified approach to data and AI. With Databricks and the Data Intelligence Platform, we enable customers to transform data into a strategic asset, fast-track AI adoption, and deliver real business impact,” said Paul Mydlo, Chief Business Development Officer at Scalo.Scalo’s data services turn complex data ecosystems into a competitive advantage. Key capabilities available to Databricks customers include:- Cloud-based architectures that scale – modernizing legacy systems, implementing real-time data streaming, and deploying AI assistants to reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market.- Breaking down data silos – creating a single source of truth through unified data warehouses and lakehouses, supported by DataOps best practices.- Intelligent automation – deploying ML models and AI solutions to predict trends, optimize processes, and enhance customer experience, backed by robust MLOps frameworks.- Insights at scale – visualizing performance, identifying opportunities, and fostering a data-driven culture across the organization.To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit www.scalosoft.com . Find more information on the Databricks Consulting and SI (C&SI) Partner Program here About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information visit www.scalosoft.com

