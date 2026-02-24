Maigrate Opens Its Doors to American Business Owners

Maigrate Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maigrate today announced its launch as an AI transformation partner for established American mid-market businesses. The firm is built on a unique embedded model, deploying dedicated teams directly inside each client's operations to build and deploy tailored AI tools, partnering with clients through implementation, profitability, and scale.The company works with businesses where it believes it can deliver at least $1 million in measurable value — more revenue, lower costs, better quality service — and it builds toward that from day one."AI has entirely changed what's possible for a well-run business. Our job is to make sure the businesses we work with are the ones that benefit. We go inside, learn how things actually work, and put AI to work in ways that move the numbers."Tools Built for Real BusinessesAI efforts can fall short if they don't fit into how a business actually runs, leaving companies unable to take advantage of what are now extraordinary opportunities.Maigrate's culture and product roadmap is built around one mission: support business within existing workflows and build capability in ways that are exhilarating yet natural.The firm deploys proprietary diagnostic tools to map how a business operates — identifying process bottlenecks, data quality gaps, and where AI can create the most measurable value — as well as tools to enable AI to be introduced purposefully and practically.The goal is not just adoption. It's business impact that compounds at unprecedented rates.The TeamMaigrate's founding team brings together people who have spent their careers working in and growing complex organizations. The team includes the founder and former lead engineer of Litify, alongside operators with experience embedding inside businesses and guiding technology adoption through large-scale organizations."We've seen what separates transformations that stick from ones that don't. It comes down to whether someone is living inside the business and owns the outcome. That's the model we built."— Steven Mandel, MaigrateThe OpportunityAI has reached a point where it can execute core business functions and empower members of businesses like never before. The businesses that move now, with the right partner and the right approach, will find themselves operating at a level others may struggle to match.Businesses can visit maigrate.com to receive a complimentary AI Opportunity Audit tailored to their business.

