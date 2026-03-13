Ensemble HRG Announces ‘Back-Office in a Box’: A Turnkey Consulting Suite Built by Operators for Senior Care Growth

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensemble Healthcare Resource Group ( Ensemble HRG ) is officially launching “Back-Office in a Box,” a service designed to give facility owners the same level of infrastructure and financial oversight typically reserved for large chains. This is a full-scale operational engine for owners who are tired of playing catch-up.In senior care, many owners are stuck in a reactive loop. They spend their days chasing Medicaid pendings or untangling vendor invoices instead of focusing on residents and staff. Ensemble HRG was built to break that cycle by delivering a standardized, repeatable system for high-stakes back-office work. The goal is simple: take the operational weight off the owner’s plate so they can lead from the floor, not from a spreadsheet. At the core of “Back-Office in a Box” is a disciplined Revenue Cycle Management system that treats every dollar with urgency. Ensemble HRG sets a 99% accounts receivable (AR) collection goal.As Jeremy Amster , VP of Operations, explains: “For a facility doing $1.9 million in monthly revenue, every 1% you don’t collect is about $200,000 lost annually. That is real cash that should be reinvested into the building, not sitting in aging reports.”Ensemble HRG is doubling in size each year for a simple reason: the team operates as partners, not just accountants. With more than four decades of hands-on experience inside buildings, through surveys, and across payroll cycles, the leadership team understands the pressure operators face. This company was not built to sell software. It was built to provide the structure its founders once wished they had themselves.The suite consolidates critical functions under one roof, including accounts payable oversight, cash forecasting, SNF-specific financial reporting, census development, procurement, managed care contracting, and clinical support. Instead of juggling multiple disconnected vendors, owners work with one integrated team and one clear point of accountability.The results speak for themselves. Partner facilities have achieved census increases of more than 18% within 15 months and recovered over $1 million in cash in under six months. Ensemble HRG currently supports more than 40 buildings and 4,500 beds by providing what most operators are missing: breathing room.Growth in this industry comes from having the right structure behind you. Owners do not need a dozen new hires. They need a partner who can run the engine while they steer the ship. Ensemble HRG provides that foundation so operators can stop reacting to yesterday and start building for tomorrow.For more information about the “Back-Office in a Box” suite, visit EnsembleHRG.com.About Ensemble HRG:Ensemble Healthcare Resource Group (Ensemble HRG) provides comprehensive back-office and operational consulting services for skilled nursing and senior living facilities. Founded by experienced operators, Ensemble HRG specializes in transforming back-office chaos into actual cash and providing the financial tools needed to scale operations sustainably.

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