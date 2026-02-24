Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,776 in the last 365 days.

Salt Lake County Fatal Crash

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at approximately 1:00 pm, a box truck was on the right shoulder at 8200 South I-15 Southbound. Vehicles were slowing due to the truck on the shoulder. A white Kia Forte went into the right shoulder and rear-ended the box truck. Responders attempted life-saving measures, and the driver was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The 91-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the box truck was not injured. The right two lanes were closed for the duration of the investigation.

This crash is still under investigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Salt Lake County Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.