Salt Lake County Fatal Crash
On Monday, February 23, 2026, at approximately 1:00 pm, a box truck was on the right shoulder at 8200 South I-15 Southbound. Vehicles were slowing due to the truck on the shoulder. A white Kia Forte went into the right shoulder and rear-ended the box truck. Responders attempted life-saving measures, and the driver was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The 91-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the box truck was not injured. The right two lanes were closed for the duration of the investigation.
This crash is still under investigation.
