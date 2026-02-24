One Pass, Unlimited Thrills: Scene75 Launches Spring FUNpass

The Ultimate Spring Break Experience with Nonstop Attractions and Arcade Action

Families want simplicity, flexibility and maximum fun for their time and budget. The Spring FUNpass delivers unlimited access all day long, creating a big, exciting Spring Break experience.” — Natalie Johnson

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scene75 locations across Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Chicagoland are launching the Spring FUNpass , giving families unlimited access to rides and attractions for one simple price — $45.95 for unlimited fun all day, no limits.Available March 2 through April 19, the Spring FUNpass is designed to make Spring Break planning easy, exciting and budget-friendly. With extended opening hours during the promotional period, families will have even more time to maximize their visit and experience everything Scene75 has to offer.For $45.95, guests can enjoy unlimited access to attractions including Go-Kart Racing, Drop Towers, Lazer Tag, Bowling, Bumper Cars, Roller Coasters and more. From high-thrill rides to interactive games and family-friendly attractions, Scene75 offers something for every age — all under one roof.Each Spring FUNpass purchased online or before noon also includes a free $10 Play Card for use in the arcade, adding even more value to a full day of entertainment. In addition, guests who purchase online are automatically entered to win an all-summer, all-access pass to all 29 Five Star Parks locations nationwide, including Scene75, Malibu Jack’s, Fun Land, Celebration Station and more.To showcase just how much entertainment one pass unlocks, Scene75 is introducing the Spring FUNpass Challenge. Families, creators and media personalities are invited to spend a full day at their local Scene75 — from open to close — experiencing as many attractions as possible. The challenge highlights the scale, variety and the nonstop excitement available.“This is what families are looking for during Spring Break — simplicity, flexibility and maximum fun for their time and budget,” said Natalie Johnson, VP of Marketing at Five Star Parks. “The Spring FUNpass delivers unlimited access to rides and attractions all day long. It removes the guesswork and creates an experience that feels big, exciting and worth every minute.”Ready for unlimited fun? Purchase your Spring FUNpass now at Scene75.com to find your nearest location, explore attractions and secure your tickets today.About Scene75:Scene75 Entertainment Centers are award-winning indoor family entertainment destinations featuring go-karts, roller coasters, bowling, laser tag, arcades and dining. With locations across Ohio and Illinois, Scene75 delivers year-round fun for families, groups and thrill-seekers of all ages, offering one of the largest indoor entertainment experiences in the region.About Five Star Parks:Five Star Parks is a leading operator of family entertainment centers across the United States, recognized by Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The Five Star portfolio spans nine different brands across 14 states, including Malibu Jack’s, Scene75, Celebration Station, Fun Land and Craig’s Cruisers. Parks deliver indoor and outdoor attractions, rides, games and dining experiences designed to create memorable moments for families and guests of all ages.

