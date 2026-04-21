All-Day, All-Out Fun Starts at $19.95: Five Star Parks Launches Double Play Pass

All Day, Unlimited access to top attractions

Unlimited access to top attractions through May 21 at participating Five Star Parks locations.

It’s unlimited fun all day—pick your favorite attractions and go all out. It’s about time together and nonstop fun, said Natalie Johnson, Vice President of Marketing for Five Star Parks.” — Natalie Johnson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Star Parks is giving guests a new way to go all out with the launch of its “Double Play Pass,” offering all-day unlimited access to any two rides or attractions for just $23.95, or only $19.95 on weekdays.The Double Play Pass lets guests dive into their favorite attractions and enjoy them all day long—whether that’s racing go-karts, enjoying backlight mini-golf, or jumping back into laser tag again and again. It’s all about choosing your favorites and going all in, all day.Guests looking to enhance their visit can upgrade for just $10 more and receive a $20 Play Card, adding even more fun to the experience.The Double Play Pass is available at the following Five Star Parks locations: Scene75 Malibu Jack’s , Fun Land, Celebration Station, Craig’s Cruisers – Holland, and Craig’s Cruisers – Muskegon.Guests are encouraged to visit individual park websites for full details and availability. The promotion is available for a limited time through May 21.About Five Star ParksFive Star Parks is a leading operator of family entertainment centers, offering attractions such as go-karts, laser tag, ropes courses, arcades, and more designed to deliver all-day fun for guests of all ages.

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