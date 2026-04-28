Malibu Jack’s Launches All-New Summer FUN Camp for Kids

Limited spots. Nonstop action. A one-of-a-kind camp experience kids will be talking about long after summer ends.

Summer should feel big and unforgettable—that’s what Summer FUN Camp delivers. Every day is packed with action, energy, and moments kids can’t wait to come back to.” — Natalie Johnson, VP of Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malibu Jack’s—known for turning everyday moments into unforgettable play—is bringing that same energy to summer with the launch of a high-energy, week-long camp experience for kids ages 7–12, designed to keep them active, social, and immersed in nonstop fun.For families who already know and love Malibu Jack’s, the idea feels like a natural extension: take everything that makes the brand special—indoor rides, arcade excitement, shared experiences, and all-out fun—and build an entire week around it. For new guests, it’s an introduction to a place where kids can fully immerse themselves in play, explore new challenges, and connect with others in a way that feels effortless and exciting.With limited spots available, Summer FUN Camp is expected to fill quickly, and registration must be completed online through the Malibu Jack’s website.Each day, campers step into an environment built for movement and imagination. They’ll rotate through go-karts, rides, and arcade games, jump into team-based challenges, and share in the kind of spontaneous fun that turns new friendships into lasting ones by the end of the week. It’s not just about keeping kids busy—it’s about giving them a place where they belong, participate, and light up.Camp runs in two one-week sessions (June 8–12 and July 13–17), Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For $129.95 per child, families get a full week of structured, high-energy fun—including lunch, guided activities, arcade play, and take-home camp t-shirts.Led by trained counselors, the program is designed to be seamless for parents and unforgettable for kids, offering a safe, fully managed experience from drop-off to pick-up.Summer FUN Camp will be available at Malibu Jack’s locations in:- North Richland Hills (DFW Metroplex)- Ashland, Kentucky- Lexington, Kentucky- Louisville, KentuckyAcross each location, Malibu Jack’s has built a reputation as a go-to destination for families looking to spend time together in a space that’s energetic, welcoming, and packed with things to do. Summer FUN Camp builds on that foundation—bringing kids back day after day for a full week of connection, confidence-building, and pure fun.With its mix of high-energy attractions, social experiences, and limited capacity, this is more than just a camp—it’s a summer highlight in the making.Spots are limited and must be reserved in advance. Registration is available now on the Malibu Jack’s website, with sessions expected to fill quickly.About Malibu Jack’sMalibu Jack’s is a premier indoor family entertainment destination, offering rides, games, and attractions for guests of all ages. With locations across Kentucky and Texas, Malibu Jack’s is dedicated to creating fun, memorable experiences that bring people together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.