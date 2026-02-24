Tower Partners Names Chris Moore as Managing Director, Management & Technology Consulting

Chris Moore

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a leading private investment bank and advisory firm serving the middle market, is pleased to announce that Chris Moore has joined the firm as Managing Director, Management and Technology Consulting. Moore brings over 25 years of experience helping organizations navigate growth and transformation and maximize value in transaction environments.Moore is a proven business and technology executive with deep experience in strategic planning, M&A diligence and integration, process optimization, technology implementation, and organizational change. At Tower Partners, he will help drive the continued expansion of the firm’s advisory services and consulting practices, bringing experience, leadership, and strategic direction to support the next phase of growth.“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Tower Partners as we continue to build and scale our management and technology consulting capabilities in 2026,” said Erv Terwilliger, CEO of Tower Partners.Continues Terwilliger, “With more than two decades of experience, Chris brings a combination of strategic vision, operational leadership, and deep consulting experience that aligns perfectly with our commitment to help clients maximize value.”Most recently, Moore served as a Partner at Forvis Mazars US (formerly Mazars USA), where he led the firm’s US Life Sciences Consulting and Strategy & Change Leadership practices. Prior to joining Mazars USA, he was a Senior Manager at Navigate Consulting, where he led the Strategy Practice. He also previously held senior manager roles within Grant Thornton Business Advisory Services and at LECG (formerly SMART Business Advisory & Consulting), where he led each firm’s Legal Solutions Practice. Moore began his career in the Business Consulting Practice of Arthur Andersen in Philadelphia.Moore graduated magna cum laude from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Business Administration, concentrating in Marketing and Management Information Systems. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) through the Project Management Institute and a certified Change Management Practitioner through Prosci.Most recently, Tower Partners was recognized as the top firm among more than 800 advisory firms on Axial’s 2025 Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks list, the most respected ranking of dealmakers in the lower-middle market. Tower Partners also expanded its senior leadership in January with the appointment of Matt Haskey as Managing Director, bringing more than 25 years of experience across the consumer and business services sectors.About Tower Partners:Founded in 2008, Tower Partners is a premier national investment bank servicing the lower middle market. The team at Tower Partners has completed engagements with more than $30 billion in transaction value. Tower Partners specialize in providing Wall Street level investment banking to Main Street, with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. Tower Partners has established itself as the go-to advisor for middle-market clients seeking high-quality execution and strategic advisory. The firm is headquartered in Columbia, MD with offices in New York, NY, and Greenwich, Connecticut, and partners in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. For more information about Tower Partners and its services, visit: www.towerpartners.com

