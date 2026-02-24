Lockheed Martin Joins BCR Cyber’s Strategic Industry Partner Consortium

Company to Provide Valuable Input to Cyber Workforce Accelerator Workforce Development Program

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cyber training and job placement services, today announced that Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has joined the BCR Cyber Strategic Industry Partner Consortium , a group of more than 40 public and private organizations that provide BCR Cyber with valuable guidance on its training programs, ensuring they are aligned with today’s cyber industry standards and needs.This year, BCR Cyber launched the Cyber Workforce Accelerator (CWA) Workforce Development (WFD) Program. The WFD program is fully funded by the Maryland Department of Labor to train 1,100 Maryland residents at no cost to participants and is built on BCR Cyber's Security Operations Center (SOC) Operations Analyst I (SOCOA I) Training and Certification, an Industry-Recognized Credential (IRC).Lockheed Martin’s input will help shape the design and delivery of BCR Cyber’s training — from foundational knowledge to applied skills — providing participants with relevant, job-focused instruction. This industry-informed model ensures that BCR Cyber training remains current, practical, and directly connected to real workforce opportunities – while also helping close the cyber talent gap in Maryland.“The direction we will receive from Lockheed Martin on our training programs is based on experiential situations and will help program participants develop the skills needed for today’s ever-evolving cyber workforce,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO of BCR Cyber. “BCR Cyber’s employer consortium is key to the success of our workforce development program and to helping Maryland meet a growing need for skilled IT and cyber professionals.”Lockheed Martin, along with other consortium members, will also actively engage with BCR Cyber program graduates, regularly recruiting from the trained talent pool to fill critical roles within their organizations. Consortium members can enroll their own employees in BCR Cyber’s upskilling programs as well, creating a seamless pipeline between training and employment.BCR Cyber’s Strategic Industry Partner Consortium is free to join and features regular networking and promotional opportunities. For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

