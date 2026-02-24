Five Star Parks Launches the Spring FUNpass; One Pass, Unlimited Fun, in Time for Spring Break

Spring Break Promotion Combines Unlimited Attractions, Bonus Arcade Value and a Nationwide Summer Pass Giveaway

Families want simplicity, flexibility and maximum fun for their time and budget. The Spring FUNpass delivers unlimited access all day long, creating a big, exciting Spring Break experience.” — Natalie Johnson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Star Parks is launching its Spring FUNpass nationwide, offering a full day of unlimited rides and attractions. The Spring FUNpass is available from March 2 through April 19 at participating locations across the country. Parks will be opening earlier to give families additional time to maximize their visit and make the most of their Spring Break.Created to make Spring Break planning easy — and unforgettable — the Spring FUNpass gives families a full day of rides, attractions and shared experiences at one simple price. From Go Kart Racing, Drop Towers and Lazer Tag - to Bowling, Bumper Cars and Coasters – every guest has a wide variety of FUN to choose from.The Spring FUNpass is available at flagship brands like Malibu Jack’s and Scene75 , as well as Celebration Station, Fun Land and Craig’s Cruisers locations nationwide, bringing all-day unlimited fun to communities across the country.Each Spring FUNpass purchased online or before noon also includes a free $10 Play Card to enjoy at the arcade, adding further value to the all-day experience. In addition, when you buy your passes online, you enter to win an all-summer, all-access pass to all 29 Five Star Parks nationwide, which includes Scene75, Malibu Jack's , Fun Land, Celebration Station and more.To showcase how much entertainment one pass can unlock, Five Star Parks is introducing the Spring FUNpass Challenge. Families, creators and media personalities are encouraged to spend a full day at their local park — from open to close — experiencing as many rides and attractions as possible. From high-thrill rides and go-karts to expansive arcades and food offerings, the challenge highlights the scale and variety available under one roof.“This is what families are looking for during Spring Break — simplicity, flexibility and maximum fun for their time and budget,” said Natalie Johnson, VP of Marketing at Five Star Parks. “The Spring FUNpass delivers unlimited access to rides and attractions all day long, with extended hours in every market. It removes the guesswork and creates an experience that feels big, exciting and worth every minute. We believe it delivers exactly the kind of Spring Break families look for.”One pass. Unlimited fun. Start planning your Spring Break adventure now at FiveStarParks.com to find your local park, explore the attractions and grab your tickets today. Please note: Pigeon Forge and Branson locations are not included in this promotion and will offer a separate special.About Five Star Parks:Five Star Parks is a leading operator of family entertainment centers across the United States, recognized by Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The Five Star portfolio expands across 9 different brands in 14 states. Some include Malibu Jack’s, Scene75, Celebration Station, Fun Land, and Craig’s Cruisers. Parks deliver indoor and outdoor attractions, rides, games and dining experiences designed to create memorable moments for families and guests of all ages.To see a full list of all park details, visit FiveStarParks.com

