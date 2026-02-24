EDRM Earns JD Supra’s Readers’ Choice Award for 2026

Named #1 Firm in eDiscovery for the Fourth Year in a Row

[The award] stands as a testament to our authors’ dedication and thought leadership, which drive our industry forward and set the standard for excellence in eDiscovery.” — Holley Robinson, senior marketing operations manager for EDRM

CORBETT, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, has been named the #1 Firm in eDiscovery in JD Supra’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual awards recognize top authors and firms for their thought leadership and engagement in key topics throughout 2025.

In addition to the firm-level recognition, several EDRM authors and Trusted Partners were individually ranked in the highly competitive eDiscovery category. Ralph Losey of Losey AI was named #1 Author in eDiscovery. HaystackID’s Rob Robinson earned the #2 ranking, followed by Mary Bennett at #3. Brett Burney of Nextpoint was recognized at #4, and Amit Jaju of Ankura ranked #8.

“Our EDRM authors blaze a bright trail and generously share their process, insights, and recommendations with the most discerning group of continuous learners in the legal community, JD Supra readers,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “We’re extremely grateful to the JD Supra team for the care they take with our authors who are dedicating their time to educate and keep our community current during this era of rapid legal and technical change.”

“I am deeply grateful to my readers, and to the EDRM and JD Supra teams, for this recognition. Although my recent writing concentrates on artificial intelligence and quantum law, those fields are simply the latest evolution of the technology issues that have long shaped e-discovery. I still believe the best way to understand new tools is to experiment with them directly and follow the facts wherever they lead,” said Ralph Losey of Losey AI.

"Recognition like this reflects the pace of change across discovery, legal technology, and AI, and the need for reporting that explains what those shifts mean in practice,” said Mary Bennett, senior director of content marketing at HaystackID, senior editor of Newsline by HaystackID, and senior director of content and community initiatives at EDRM. “Legal tech doesn’t progress through innovation alone; it progresses when the community understands how change affects real work. Sustained coverage of the developments shaping our discipline helps move the profession forward together.”

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Holley Robinson, senior marketing operations manager for EDRM. “It stands as a testament to our authors’ dedication and thought leadership, which drive our industry forward and set the standard for excellence in eDiscovery.”

Award Details and Methodology

JD Supra’s Readers’ Choice Awards reflect a comprehensive review of 2025 reader data, identifying the authors and firms that achieved the highest levels of visibility and engagement in each category. Editors selected 33 main topics for their timeliness and ongoing importance. In each category, ten authors and one firm were recognized for achieving the highest readership and engagement throughout the year.

Across all categories, JD Supra recognized 342 authors selected from more than 70,000 contributors publishing on the platform. The eDiscovery category alone included over 500 authors.

Along with recognizing a top firm in each category, JD Supra also featured additional reader data, including the top five most-read articles, popular related topics, total number of contributing authors, and other category-specific insights.

“This award is dedicated to the memory of Kaylee Walstad, EDRM’s Chief Strategy Officer, who championed every author on the EDRM platform and initiated and nurtured the JD Supra partnership,” said Mary Mack. “Kaylee's words from last year's award still ring true, ‘This award is a testament to the incredible thought leaders—our brilliant authors, podcast guests, and webinar presenters—who share cutting-edge education and insights with our global community. Their expertise continues to resonate with JD Supra’s readers, and we couldn’t be more grateful. A special thank you to the outstanding team at JD Supra, whose seamless platform and unwavering support make sharing knowledge effortless. We are beyond grateful for this continued recognition and look forward to another year of collaboration and innovation in eDiscovery.’”

EDRM authors and Trusted Partners, eDiscovery Today’s Doug Austin and Nextpoint’s Brett Burney, were honored with the top-read article of 2025. Brett Burney is co-Trustee for the EDRM 2.0 project.

“I’m honored and excited that my discussion of a case involving sanctions for hard drive disposal with Brett Burney of Nextpoint was the most popular eDiscovery publication of the year! Thanks to the readers of JD Supra for checking it out," said Doug Austin, editor of EDRM Trusted Partner eDiscovery Today.

About JD Supra

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 70,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com and check out last year’s awards here.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.