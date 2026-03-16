ComplexDiscovery OÜ and EDRM release complete analysis of the Winter 2026 eDiscovery pricing survey

Fifteenth edition of the Pricing Pulse documents a market stabilizing in traditional service categories while fragmenting around generative AI-assisted review

Practitioners who have adopted GenAI-assisted review are already negotiating in a pricing environment that the rest of the market has not yet entered. That gap creates real risk for organizations...” — Rob Robinson, Editor and Managing Director, ComplexDiscovery OÜ

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplexDiscovery OÜ, in partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), has published a complete analysis of the Winter 2026 eDiscovery Pricing Survey, the fifteenth edition of the semi-annual Pricing Pulse research series. Drawing on 53 practitioner responses collected between December 2025 and February 2026, the report provides independently produced pricing benchmarks across forensic collection, data processing and hosting, document review, and GenAI-assisted review — categories that together define the commercial structure of the modern eDiscovery market.

The analysis arrives at a moment when the gap between AI-adopting organizations and the broader market is no longer theoretical — it is priced. Forensic collection and examination rates have stabilized in the $250–$350 per hour range for standard work, and infrastructure-level data hosting has commoditized. GenAI-assisted review pricing, however, has not converged: hybrid models and per-document billing each account for roughly 28% of reported primary pricing structures, with the $0.11–$0.50 per-document range emerging as a competitive zone that directly challenges traditional human review economics. For legal operations professionals managing matter budgets and vendor contracts today, that divergence has concrete consequences — organizations still benchmarking AI-assisted review against human review rate cards are negotiating from a pricing map that the leading edge of the market has already redrawn.

"What this survey makes clear is that the eDiscovery market is not moving uniformly toward AI — it is splitting," said Rob Robinson, Editor and Managing Director, ComplexDiscovery OÜ. "Practitioners who have adopted GenAI-assisted review are already negotiating in a pricing environment that the rest of the market has not yet entered. That gap creates real risk for organizations that are budgeting, contracting, or building vendor relationships based on assumptions that no longer reflect where the leading edge of the market operates."

"As we move from the initial excitement of GenAI into practical implementation, understanding the cost implications is more critical than ever," said Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist, EDRM. "The Winter 2026 survey offers our community a unique opportunity to benchmark their spending and strategies against real-world data, ensuring they remain informed in a rapidly evolving landscape. I do not know of any other survey with historical trend data that includes community specific elements like remote or onsite collection, alternative pricing for analytics and AI or pricing models for exception handling."

The survey's respondent base is predominantly U.S.-based, with law firms representing the largest organizational cohort at 43.4% of respondents — a profile that reflects where GenAI integration in eDiscovery workflows is currently most advanced. For international practitioners in EU, APAC, and cross-border legal environments, the data should be read as a directional benchmark: U.S. pricing dynamics in AI-assisted review have historically set the commercial terms that other markets follow. Understanding where that pricing is today is relevant to any organization tracking where it is heading. The Pricing Pulse is practitioner-reported and produced independently by ComplexDiscovery OÜ in partnership with EDRM — not sponsored by, or designed to favor, any vendor, platform, or service category — a distinction the research program has maintained across all fifteen editions and more than 1,082 cumulative respondents.

The complete analysis — covering all 25 survey questions across four thematic sections, with analyst observations and strategic implications — is available now at ComplexDiscovery.com. Organizations interested in contributing to future Pricing Pulse editions are encouraged to connect with ComplexDiscovery directly through the site.

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About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is an independent digital publication and research organization based in Tallinn, Estonia. ComplexDiscovery covers cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory compliance, and eDiscovery, with reporting that connects legal and business technology developments — including high-growth startup trends — to international business, policy, and global security dynamics. Focusing on technology and risk issues shaped by cross-border regulation and geopolitical complexity, ComplexDiscovery delivers editorial coverage, original analysis, and curated briefings for a global audience of legal, compliance, security, and technology professionals. Learn more at ComplexDiscovery.com.

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