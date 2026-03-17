EDRM Congratulates Community Leaders Honored at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026

Mary Mack, Laura Danielson, Florinda Baldridge, Legalweek 2026 Awards Dinner Shannon Bales, Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 David Greetham, Lifetime Achievement Award 2026

One trait they share is that all of them go beyond the requirements of their job to volunteer time to give back to our community, through EDRM and other community organizations.” — David R. Cohen, CEO of ATJustice, Chair of the EDRM Project Trustees.

CORBETT, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), the leading standards organization for global best practices in e-discovery, proudly congratulates EDRM leaders and partners honored at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026. The awards were presented at a celebratory dinner on March 9 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York.

Privacy, security, and AI-enabled e-discovery technologies and services continue to play a central role as organizations work to protect and manage their data. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by deep industry expertise, enables organizations to respond efficiently to increasingly complex litigation, compliance, and investigative demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations must securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged data, and collaborate effectively. Adhering to strict security and data privacy frameworks while maintaining productivity is paramount. Furthermore, the ability to understand and navigate both the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence in the legal environment has become mission-critical.

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards are highly coveted within the industry and require an extensive and rigorous vetting process for all nominees.

EDRM community members recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards include:

• Shannon Lex Bales, Munger Tolles & Olsen LLP (Law Firm)

• Florinda Baldridge, Norton Rose Fulbright (Law Firm)

• David Greetham, Level Legal (Provider)

• Mary Mack, EDRM (Provider)

Additional notable awards earned by EDRM community members and partners include:

• Laura Danielson, HaystackID – Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award (Provider)

• Alex Ponce de Leon, Google – Innovator of the Year, Legal Department (In-House, Individual)

• Exterro, EDRM Trusted Partner – Best Emerging Technology (Provider, Non-AI)

“You can draw a throughline for editorial excellence from Monica Bay, through Zach Warren, Stephanie Wilkins, and now, Rhys Dipshan, as editor-in-chief, legal technology for Law.com,” said Mary Mack, EDRM CEO and Chief Legal Technologist. “This award was even more meaningful to share with good friends like Shannon, David, Florinda, Laura, and Alex. Being accompanied by Craig Ball, Debbie Caldwell, Rob Robinson, and Holley Robinson, all of whom helped me mightily through the years, put the icing on the cake.”

David R. Cohen, CEO of ATJustice, Chair of the EDRM Project Trustees, and recipient of last year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, said, "This year’s award recipients are extremely deserving. One trait they share is that all of them go beyond the requirements of their job to volunteer time to give back to our community, through EDRM and other community organizations. It is gratifying to see that recognized and rewarded by ALM and its esteemed judges.”

"This recognition means the world to me, but it truly belongs to the people who walked this path alongside me — my family, my colleagues, and a legal community that never stopped asking harder questions,” said Shannon Lex Bales, Litigation Technology Support Senior Manager for Munger Tolles & Olson LLP. “Olga, Viata, Vikka, and Viviana — you are my greatest achievement, and everything I do is for you. And to my father Larry, who grew up poor in Oklahoma and taught me that education is the one thing no one can ever take from you — that lesson is the foundation of everything I've built. I'm deeply grateful to Legalweek for this honor."

“I am beyond humbled to have received this recognition,” said David Greetham, Vice President of Forensics for Level Legal. “We are all small parts of a much larger machine, and what we leave behind isn't the technology or the titles — it's the people we invested in along the way. For the people that have invested in me, ‘Thank you!’ If you have the chance to mentor someone just starting out, take it. The industry needs it. And one day, their success will feel like yours too.”

"I am incredibly honored and beyond humbled. Now is the time to go beyond 'human in the loop' and put 'human in the lead,'” said Alex Ponce de Leon, Senior Litigation and Discovery Strategy at Google[X]. “It's a fantastic testament to the boundary-pushing work we’re doing at Google[X]. We’ve made it our mission to treat legal ambiguity as a playground for innovation, moving the legal function from a reactive cost center to a proactive, data-driven strategic partner. Huge thanks to my incredible team, friends, and mentors for being the best co-conspirators in challenging the status quo as we build a future where AI elevates human judgment."

“I’m truly honored to receive the Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award and to be part of an industry that has given me so many opportunities to grow and learn,” said Laura Danielson, HaystackID’s Vice President of Sales Operations, Revenue Enablement, and HaystackID® University. “Throughout my career, what has mattered most to me is helping people develop their skills, build confidence, and see a path forward in this profession. This recognition reflects the incredible teams and mentors I’ve worked with and reinforces my commitment to continuing to support and elevate others in legal technology.”

In an abundance of caution to meet various state bar requirements, this communication may be considered attorney advertising. For more information about EDRM’s offerings, contact info@edrm.net.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents, and offers an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about EDRM at edrm.net.

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