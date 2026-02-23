HDOT Updates Travelers on Arrival and Departure Programs

Main, News Posted on Feb 23, 2026 in Airports News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises travelers that, due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has suspended Global Entry for arriving international passengers. Travelers should be prepared to use standard inspection processing upon arrival, while TSA PreCheck remains available for approved passengers at security checkpoints for departing flights.

Despite these changes, HDOT anticipates limited impact to processing times for international arrivals at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). HDOT has invested significantly in modernizing federal inspection facilities and deploying advanced technologies to enhance passenger facilitation and operational efficiency. Most recently, HNL implemented Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) in coordination with U.S. Customs Border and Protection (CBP). EPP leverages biometric facial comparison technology to streamline identity verification, enabling CBP officers to process travelers more efficiently while maintaining the highest security standards.

“While we recognize that temporary changes to federal trusted traveler programs may create uncertainty for some passengers, we are in active discussions with our CBP partners to address any potential disruptions to international travel,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “HDOT remains committed to ensuring a secure and welcoming arrival experience. As always, we encourage travelers arriving at HNL to take advantage of Mobile Passport Control to help expedite their entry process.”

HDOT continues to coordinate closely with CBP and other federal partners to maintain a smooth and predictable arrivals experience. Travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are encouraged to use Mobile Passport Control (MPC). It is a free and secure app that allows eligible passengers to submit their passport information and customs declaration in advance, access dedicated MPC lanes — and typically experience shorter wait times and faster processing upon arrival.

