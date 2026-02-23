Basic Education joins global community in commemorating International Mother Language Day

The Department of Basic Education joins the global community in commemorating International Mother Language Day, a day proclaimed by UNESCO to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism across the world.

Currently, fewer than a quarter of South Africans, primarily English and Afrikaans speakers are able to access sustained mother-tongue education beyond Grade 3. The majority of learners, whose home languages are African indigenous languages, continue to face significant barriers when they are required to transition prematurely to English or Afrikaans as languages of learning and teaching.

Extensive local and international research confirms what communities have long understood: children learn best in the language they know best. Mother-tongue instruction strengthens cognitive development, improves comprehension of complex concepts, and enhances overall academic performance. Evidence suggests that learners require at least six to eight years of strong mother-tongue instruction to transition successfully to additional languages used for learning.

It is on this foundation that the Department continues to advance Mother-Tongue Based Bilingual Education (MTbBE). Since the introduction of the pilot programme in the Eastern Cape in 2012, we have seen encouraging results. Learners receiving instruction in their home languages have demonstrated improved performance in key subjects, including Mathematics and Natural Sciences. These outcomes affirm that mother-tongue education is not a barrier to global competitiveness, it is a bridge to deeper understanding and long-term success.

The phased expansion of MTbBE, including the 2025 rollout to Grade 4, with Maths exams offered national in a bilingual paper for the first time. This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to transform the education system. This initiative is about restoring dignity to African languages, dismantling historical inequalities, and ensuring that our linguistic heritage becomes an asset in the knowledge economy.

International Mother Language Day reminds us that languages are living carriers of identity, history, and innovation. South Africa’s twelve official languages represent a rich national resource that strengthens social cohesion and mutual understanding. Through bilingual and multilingual education, we are equipping learners to become confident in their home languages while also gaining proficiency in English and other languages of wider communication.

The success of this programme depends on strong partnerships. The Department acknowledges the contributions of educators, school governing bodies, language practitioners, community leaders, and partners who continue to champion multilingual education. Digital resources, including multilingual learning materials and innovative tools, are expanding access and supporting teachers in the classroom.

As we mark this important day, we call on parents, communities, and stakeholders to support mother-tongue based education and to recognise its long-term benefits for learners and for our country.

By investing in mother-tongue education, we affirm our commitment to equity, inclusion, and quality learning for all. Our languages are not relics of the past, they are instruments of progress, academic excellence and pillars of our democracy.

Enquiries:

Acting Director

Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

#GovZAUpdates