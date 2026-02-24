Marko Sarunac, QRBolt Marko Sarunac, QRBolt Logo

QRbolt Achieves GS1 Canada Qualified Solution Provider Status, Pioneering Future-Ready 2D Barcode Adoption for Canadian Businesses

This qualification is a testament to our commitment to delivering not just innovative, but also inherently secure and proudly Canadian solutions that empower businesses.” — Marko Sarunac

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRbolt , a leader in dynamic QR code management and digital link solutions, today announced its official qualification as a GS1 Canada Qualified Solution Provider for GS1 Digital Links. This significant milestone underscores QRbolt's pioneering expertise in enabling Canadian Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers and other industries to seamlessly transition to the global 2D barcode standard, ahead of the GS1 Sunrise 2027 initiative.As a GS1 Canada Qualified Solution Provider, QRbolt's platform offers a robust and verified pathway for businesses seeking to implement GS1 Digital Links. This qualification reflects QRbolt's unique and proven capabilities in delivering solutions that meet GS1's stringent standards for accuracy, interoperability, and efficiency. QRbolt stands as a pioneering Qualified Solution Provider on the GS1 Canada platform specializing in GS1 Digital Link implementation, reflecting its unique expertise and leadership role in this critical domain.GS1 Digital Links represent the next generation of barcodes, revolutionizing how consumers access rich product information and engage with brands through a single scan. QRbolt's platform facilitates the seamless adoption of these advanced links, preparing companies for the global standard by December 31, 2027, known as GS1 Sunrise 2027. This transition will require all retail point-of-sale systems worldwide to be capable of scanning 2D barcodes, making QRbolt's solutions essential for future-proofing product identification strategies."As the digital landscape evolves rapidly towards a 2D barcode future with GS1 Sunrise 2027, QRbolt is proud to lead the charge as a GS1 Canada Qualified Solution Provider for Digital Links," said Marko Sarunac , Founder & CEO of IncudoLABS / QRbolt. "This qualification is a testament to our commitment to delivering not just innovative, but also inherently secure and proudly Canadian solutions that empower businesses to navigate this transformation with confidence and integrity."Built in Vancouver, BC, QRbolt embodies Canadian values of innovation, integrity, and a commitment to supporting local industry, offering solutions designed with data sovereignty and regulatory compliance in mind. The platform integrates robust cybersecurity measures, including automatic URL scanning against threats, to protect brand reputation and consumer trust, ensuring data integrity and secure digital interactions at every scan.About QRbolt:QRbolt is a leading dynamic QR code management platform, empowering businesses with secure, custom-branded QR codes for marketing, engagement, and industry-standard GS1 Digital Link traceability. It's designed to build customer trust and provide powerful analytics, ensuring your digital connections work forever.About IncudoLABS:IncudoLABS is a Canadian technology company dedicated to building innovative software solutions that prioritize security and empower businesses through digital transformation, including advanced 2D barcode solutions and enterprise cybersecurity automation.

