Folio.YVR Issue 41 Sails into Spring with Riverside Luxury Cruises, 11 Stories & Seasonal Extraordinary Experiences

Issue #42 - Aphist Sid, Artist Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher Aidan Faminoff aka Hazel

Canada's only ecoluxury lifestyle magazine launches its spring issue spanning river cruising, drag, film, food, fashion, fine art, classical music, and love.

The Debussy is the natural continuation of Riverside Luxury Cruises offerings. For Millennials who value ease of movement and low-stress travel, river cruising is not a compromise—it is the elevation.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine announces the release of Issue 41 — a spring edition anchored by an immersive European river journey aboard Riverside Luxury Cruises' The Debussy, the company's third ship to launch since the luxury river cruise line began sailing in April 2023.The Riverside Luxury Cruises feature chronicles three landmark European excursions drawn from a single itinerary aboard The Debussy — the tulip fields and storied gardens of South Holland's Keukenhof and Lisse, the UNESCO World Heritage windmills and reclaimed polders of Kinderdijk, the diamond vaults and five centuries of extraordinary craft history at Antwerp's DIVA museum, and a visit to Amsterdam's world-renowned Rijksmuseum."Riverside Luxury Cruises launched mere years ago as an already fully realized vision of what luxury river cruising should be — and The Debussy is the natural continuation of a line that has claimed numerous number-one awards internationally from its very first sailing," says Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio.YVR. "For Millennials who value ease of movement and low-stress travel, river cruising is not a compromise — it is the elevation. You unpack once. The ship handles every logistical decision that would otherwise quietly drain you. What remains is the freedom to explore entirely on your own terms — and that is exactly what modern luxury travel should feel like."Issue 41 leads with Vancouver drag artist, producer, and community advocate Aidan Faminoff — known internationally as Hazel — whose journey from Team Canada competitive diving to building HAZE, Vancouver's premier weekly drag night at Junction, anchors the issue as its cover feature.Restaurateur and entrepreneur Amélie Thuy Nguyen brings the story of Anh and Chi and her women-led consumer packaged goods brand Me's Marketplace by Anh and Chi, now carried in fifty-plus retailers across British Columbia and expanding nationally. Filmmaker Karen Lam and her production company Black Opiate Entertainment celebrate the world premiere of Armageddon Road at Brazil's Fantaspoa Film Festival, with North American distribution secured through Red Water Entertainment.Indian luxury fashion house Sabyasachi marks its twenty-fifth anniversary with famed designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee presenting a curated accessory showcase at Holt Renfrew Vancouver — a landmark moment for the city's South Asian community — alongside the latest generation of the Longines HydroConquest, available at iconic Canadian boutique Maison Birks.The Vancouver Art Gallery opens Future Geographies: Art in the Century of Climate Change — the first major exhibition in Canada to examine the intersection of contemporary art and future climates on a global scale, bringing together more than 30 artists and 35 works across four thematic chapters. Among the highlights: Brian Jungen's monumental Cetology, an 8.5-metre whale skeleton constructed from white plastic patio chairs, and the Vancouver debut of John Akomfrah's celebrated three-channel video work Vertigo Sea.Showcase Pianos presented Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medallist Vadym Kholodenko in one of the season's most talked-about musical moments — an entirely unplanned private recital at the Georgia Bar of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, where Kholodenko settled at a Fazioli Pianoforti Model F183 in California Walnut and played for a fortunate gathering of friends, associates, and hotel guests.In the magazine's signature CELEBRATE section, Paradise Events Presents brings designer Liting Chan's singular vision to a breathtaking multicultural wedding at the Fairmont Pacific Rim's Sapphire Ballroom — two cultures, two continents, and one evening composed entirely of considered detail.Issue 41's featured artist, Bangkok-born conceptual painter Aphist Sid, whose work challenges the nature of identity and image, graces both the front and back covers of the issue. His paintings are shown through Gallery Merrick in Victoria, British Columbia.Folio.YVR is published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc., alongside partner publication PortfolioYVR.com and remains a digital-first, ad-free luxury lifestyle publication dedicated to championing West Coast Canada while amplifying the province’s most influential voices and enterprises.

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