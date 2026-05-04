Portfolio.YVR Launches Issue 12 Headlined by Luxury Strategist Espanda Ghorbannia of Convoy Communications

Issue #12 April 2026 Helen Siwak, EIC Eleven Women To Watch Out For

Espanda is building something rare — a boutique agency that competes at the highest level of the luxury sector (Canada and Middle East), founder-led and uncompromising in its standards.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine proudly announces the release of Volume 4, Issue 12, headlined by Espanda Ghorbannia , Iranian-Canadian luxury marketing strategist, experiential designer, and founder of Convoy Communications — a boutique agency dedicated exclusively to the luxury sector, operating at the intersection of brand strategy and experiential design. Headquartered in Vancouver with operations in Toronto and an active and expanding presence in the Middle East, Convoy Communications represents the kind of globally minded, founder-led business that Portfolio.YVR was built to spotlight.Ghorbannia’s work in the Middle East is not aspirational — it is operational. As a founder who brings both cultural fluency and boots-on-the-ground presence to one of the world’s most dynamic luxury markets, she occupies a position that no Western agency can authentically replicate. Her story is one of strategic precision, minority female leadership, and a clear-eyed vision for what luxury experiential strategy can look like when it is built without compromise.“Espanda was the natural choice to headline this issue,” says Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Portfolio.YVR. “She is building something rare — a boutique agency that competes at the highest level of the luxury sector, founder-led and uncompromising in its standards. Her unique and informed perspective, her presence in both the Canadian and Middle Eastern markets, and the clarity of her vision made her story one that needed to be told at full length. This is exactly the kind of entrepreneurial leadership Portfolio.YVR exists to amplify.”As Portfolio.YVR continues its monthly publishing schedule through 2026, the magazine remains committed to elevating entrepreneurs across British Columbia and beyond. This issue brings together eleven women whose work spans luxury events, financial services, publishing, travel, aesthetics, activism, real estate, film, and the built environment — each building something meaningful on their own terms.Amélie Thuy Nguyen, co-founder of four-time Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Anh and Chi and founder of Me’s Marketplace by Anh and Chi, is expanding her family’s heirloom sauce line into retailers across Canada. Lisa Marie Blair, founder of The SkinGirls and the SkinEdition medical-grade product line, has spent over fifteen years setting the clinical standard for medical aesthetics in Vancouver. Helen Siwak, founder of EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc., brings her own entrepreneurial arc to this issue for the first time — tracing a journey from Vancouver’s underground arts scene to a national publishing platform now expanding across Canada.Donna Verlaan, founder of the emerging platform Matera, is working to close the persistent gap between architectural intent and the realities of sourcing and construction. Ally Pintucci, founder of The Girls Trip Series, is redefining how women experience solo travel through curated, connection-driven group adventures now spanning eleven destinations globally. Alex Yin Liang, Partner and Vice President at Veracite Trust, is reshaping access to trust and estate services across the independent financial channel through a modern, white-label platform built for credit unions, family offices, and independent firms.Tara Teng — TEDx speaker, author, embodiment coach, and former Miss Canada — continues her decade-long work dismantling systems of harm through somatic healing, community organizing, and her debut book Your Body is a Revolution, now available internationally. Michelle Raymond, second-generation REALTOR and founder of Raymond Realty, brings over two decades of heart-centered, strategy-driven representation to Vancouver’s luxury real estate market.Liting Chan, creative director of Paradise Events, continues to redefine luxury event design in British Columbia — her studio’s fully integrated approach to weddings and corporate production earning a rare and immediately recognizable position in the Canadian luxury events landscape. Filmmaker and co-founder of Black Opiate Entertainment Karen Lam returns with career-defining momentum: her fifth feature film, Armageddon Road, received its world premiere at Fantaspoa — the largest genre festival in Latin America — and has since secured North American distribution, with a theatrical release and cross-country tour to follow.Portfolio.YVR Volume 4, Issue 12 is available now through portfolioyvr.com. Eleven women. Eleven businesses. One issue that makes the case that the most significant entrepreneurial stories in the world are being built right here.ABOUT ELL COMMSEcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based independent media and publishing company founded by Helen Siwak. The firm specializes in editorial development, brand storytelling, digital distribution strategy, and hybrid digital magazine production. Through its flagship titles — Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine — ELL Comms delivers narrative-driven content to engaged audiences across Canada and international markets, surpassing 4.5 million combined reads in 2025.ELL Comms operates a media brokering division connecting brands and publishers with strategic placement opportunities across print and digital platforms, including a national content partnership with Retail-Insider.com. Both flagship titles licence content to news agencies in Korea and Asia, extending their reach across international markets while maintaining a refined West Coast editorial voice.The company is committed to elevating independent publishers and entrepreneurs, building long-term media partnerships, and democratizing access to professional publishing infrastructure across Canada and beyond.

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