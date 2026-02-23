Reducing Gun Violence Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $21 million to support SNUG Street Outreach programs, an evidence-based violence prevention initiative that works to reduce gun violence and save lives in 14 communities across New York State. These grants allow community-based organizations and hospitals to employ outreach workers, hospital responders, social workers and case managers who are credible messengers and work with individuals at highest risk of gun violence, connecting them with support and services to interrupt cycles of harm, promote healing and increase opportunity.

“I am proud to continue investing in SNUG and the community-based partners who are doing this lifesaving work every day,” Governor Hochul said. “SNUG is helping keep neighborhoods safer, supporting families in the aftermath of violence and creating real opportunities for young people to thrive. These teams are making a meaningful difference in communities across New York, and we will continue to build on that progress.”

The funding announcement follows Governor Hochul’s recent report that 2025 marked record-low levels of gun violence across New York State. Data released earlier this month show that the 28 police departments participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative reported 491 shooting incidents with injury in 2025, the fewest since the state began tracking that metric in 2006. The Governor’s FY27 Executive Budget proposal sustains unprecedented support for SNUG and other gun violence prevention initiatives in communities that account for roughly 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of violent crimes outside of New York City.

Shooting incidents with injury declined 16 percent last year compared to2024. The number of individuals shot decreased 22 percent, from 723 in 2024 to 566 in 2025, while fatalities from gun violence fell 23 percent, from 116 to 89.

Administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), SNUG is a key component of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to address the causes and consequences of gun violence and other crimes, alongside the GIVE initiative, the state’s nationally recognized Crime Analysis Centers Network and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower). The SNUG Street Outreach program takes a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying sources of conflict, interrupting transmission and supporting individuals, families and communities affected by violence.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “SNUG is helping communities prevent violence before it happens and recover when it does. This work is strengthening neighborhoods, restoring trust and creating safer futures for families across New York, and we are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and investment in community-based violence prevention.”

Community-based organizations and hospitals will receive $20.9 million to fund staff, programs, services, equipment, and technology during the 2026 calendar year. SNUG employs 176 full-time and 46 part-time personnel who work in specific neighborhoods in Albany, the Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Utica, Wyandanch and Yonkers. DCJS tracks shooting data in these “SNUG zones” and last year, those zones collectively reported a significant, double-digit decrease in shooting victims, individuals killed by gun violence and shooting incidents with injury when compared to 2024.

SNUG outreach workers, social workers, case managers and hospital responders serve neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and are embedded at trauma centers in Albany, Buffalo, the Bronx and Rochester to support individuals and families in the aftermath of violence and connect them to ongoing services in their communities.

SNUG staff are credible messengers who live in the communities they serve, many with lived experience of violence. They work with teens and young adults to defuse conflicts, prevent retaliation after shootings, support families and connect participants to education, employment and other services. Programs also partner with community and faith leaders and local businesses to host anti-violence events, job fairs and other neighborhood activities that promote safety and healing.

The following organizations and hospitals will receive funding and support from DCJS to administer SNUG programs:

New York City and Long Island

Bronx – Jacobi Medical Center: $2,781,137

Hempstead – Family and Children’s Association: $1,190,580

Wyandanch – Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk: $762,683

Hudson Valley

Mt. Vernon – Family Services of Westchester: $1,109,075

Newburgh – Regional Economic Community Action Plan: $917,953

Poughkeepsie – Family Services Inc.: $1,101,943

Yonkers – Yonkers YMCA: $941,123

Westchester Medical Center: $250,000

Capital Region

Albany – Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region: $1,863,270 and Albany Medical Center: $267,315

Troy – Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region: $887,017

Central New York

Syracuse – PathStone Corp: $1,820,189

Mohawk Valley

Utica – Integrated Community Alternatives Network: $813,610

Finger Lakes

Rochester – PathStone Corp.: $2,039,184 and Rochester General Hospital: $580,930

Western New York

Buffalo – Erie County Medical Center: $2,864,635

Niagara Falls – Community Missions of Niagara Frontier: $ 694,280

Comprehensive training, site visits and support from DCJS set SNUG apart from other community-based violence interruption programs across the state and country. New staff must complete 40 hours of training and new supervisors complete 32 hours of management training. All staff must also complete 40 hours of professional development training annually. This ongoing training and support help ensure that the program operates consistently across all SNUG sites despite being operated by different community-based organizations and hospitals.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “When we first launched SNUG, it was grounded in the belief that community driven, evidence-based solutions are key to stopping gun violence before it starts. Since then, we have continued to see that sustained support for prevention works. I am especially proud that the Yonkers YMCA and Westchester Medical Center, both located in my district, are receiving this critical funding to strengthen outreach, hospital response, and long-term support for those most at risk. As Majority Leader, I remain committed to sustaining strategies like SNUG that have contributed to record low levels of gun violence statewide. I thank Governor Hochul, my colleagues in the Senate, as well as our partners in the Assembly for their continued leadership and partnership in the fight against gun violence.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Gun violence takes the lives of New Yorkers and instills fear within our communities. The SNUG Street Outreach program is a proven tool that preempts these devastating tragedies by engaging at-risk individuals and providing them with the support needed to choose a different path. This funding, including the more than three-quarters of a million dollars for the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, will keep Long Island safe.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “SNUG teams use their lived experiences and a public health approach to meet people where they are and promote safety, healing, and growth in our communities. I applaud Governor Hochul for awarding funding for SNUG programs throughout the state and in our community, including over $2 million for PathStone, which works with 585 SNUG, and over half a million dollars for Rochester General Hospital, to interrupt cycles of harm to reduce gun violence and help individuals and families thrive.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Programs like SNUG are proven to provide our most at-risk populations with the tools, support, and guidance to prevent gun violence and build safer futures. By investing in community-based intervention, New York is continuing to lead with evidence and compassion. This is what smart public safety looks like.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Investing in evidence-based programming and on-the-ground resources like SNUG is exactly how we continue combatting the scourge of gun violence in our communities. Partnering with law enforcement, community-based interrupters in cycles of violence like the Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region and increasing the state’s commitment to funding these initiatives is why we’re seeing gun violence rates drop in communities across the state, including here in Albany, which saw the largest reduction in gun violence of any GIVE jurisdiction in New York State at the end of last year. Thank you once again to Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for working to ensure that New Yorkers everywhere feel safe on our streets, and towards ending the epidemic of gun violence here in New York State.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “This investment is a clear reminder that when we lift up credible messengers and grassroots partners, we save lives. SNUG outreach workers, social workers, and hospital responders are out there every day interrupting violence, opening doors to opportunity for young people, and helping families heal. Governor Hochul’s nearly $21 million commitment strengthens the proven strategies that have driven gun violence to record-low levels across our state. This funding ensures that communities in Buffalo and across New York State have the tools, resources, and added support to keep building safer, stronger neighborhoods for everyone.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “It is imperative that we continue to look for ways to address and reduce gun violence in the state. This funding will strengthen the SNUG program in Utica by supporting a variety of important services and resources that will enhance public safety in the city and region.”

State Senator Rob Rolison said, “The Regional Economic Community Action Plan in Newburgh and Family Services in Poughkeepsie are doing life-saving work — connecting individuals with critical support and actively reducing gun violence in our communities. I am deeply grateful for the dedicated community partners who show up every day to keep our neighborhoods safe and save lives. This funding will tremendously strengthen their mission and help ensure this important work continues to make a lasting impact.”

State Senator Jacob Ashby said, “I have been a consistent advocate for connecting at-risk New Yorkers with productive services that can help them turn their lives around before they become ensnared by the scourge of gun violence. I was pleased to work across the aisle to deliver these resources to Trinity Alliance in Troy, and I will continue to advocate for common-sense policies that promote public safety, support our law enforcement and uplift vulnerable people.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The decline in gun violence across the state is the result of buy-in from government, law enforcement, and most importantly, local anti-violence groups who are out there every day putting in the work in our communities. Our neighborhoods are safer as a result of the tireless effort of our anti-violence groups.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Since implementing SNUG, Rochester has seen a significant and marked decrease in violence at all levels. But we still have work to do. SNUG programming has proven to be impactful because it empowers community-based organizations to leverage their existing relationships and partnerships to reduce gun violence in the areas where they serve. The funding provided to Rochester General Hospital and Pathstone Corp. will enable them to further their investments in programming, staff, and services needed to expand this critical public safety initiative and continue the pattern of reducing violent crime."

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Community outreach programs work, and I’m pleased to see this investment in Trinity Alliance’s SNUG programs in Troy, to help keep our neighborhoods safer while connecting young people and families to the support they need. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and our state partners for sustaining this proven public health approach to reducing gun violence and strengthening communities across the Capital Region.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Gun violence is a major concern in my district, primarily among our youth. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our first responders and law enforcement personnel for all their efforts to address and stop this tragic violence, and I appreciate the Governor providing the necessary funding to further support our prevention programs in the Mohawk Valley.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “SNUG’s street outreach model recognizes that preventing gun violence requires trusted voices on the ground and real support for the communities most impacted. With this funding for SNUG at Rochester General Hospital, outreach workers, social workers, and credible messengers will continue meeting individuals and families where they are in moments of crisis, helping prevent retaliation, connect young people to opportunity, and strengthen pathways toward safety and healing in our neighborhoods. This is a program that has proven its efficacy, and I will continue to ensure we secure the resources needed to make SNUG successful. Thank you, Governor, for your commitment to investing in initiatives to reduce cycles of violence and increase opportunity here in our community.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “Unfortunately, gun violence plagues the cities of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, as it does too many areas of the nation. It must be addressed in three ways: ending gun trafficking from outside of New York State; enforcing our gun laws, including full application of red flags laws; and engaging communities through local organizations to stop gun violence before it starts. I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to all three solutions, and for investing in anti-violence initiatives at the local level. I also appreciate the work of SNUG in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie to support those at risk. I am proud to have supported these efforts in last year's budget.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued dedication to public safety and for investing in strategies that prevent violence before it happens. This support for SNUG Street Outreach puts resources directly into the hands of trusted community partners, such as the Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region and the Albany Medical Center, who reach people at critical moments and connect them to real help and opportunity. That’s how we build safer neighborhoods, through prevention, trust, and sustained engagement.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to devastate our communities and far too many of our residents and families across our state. This critical funding from Governor Hochul ensures our anti-gun violence organizations have the resources they need to prevent harm, intervene effectively, and provide direct, life-changing support to our youth and families. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership on this issue and unwavering commitment to investing in proven, community-based solutions that address the root causes of this epidemic.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Gun violence is declining across New York State and programs like SNUG Street outreach are a large part of the reason why, empowering community-based partners to meet the issue head on at the local level to produce better outcomes, reduce crime and keep neighborhoods safer. This funding is critical to continuing this lifesaving work and I thank Governor Hochul for making this investment in our community.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Governor Hochul’s continued investment in SNUG is making a measurable difference across New York, and we are seeing that impact right here in Westchester County. With new funding supporting SNUG teams in Mt. Vernon and Yonkers, and additional resources for Westchester Medical Center, this investment strengthens the trusted, community-based approach that prevents violence before it happens and supports families when it does. The data are clear - gun violence is down statewide, and these strategies are working. Westchester County is proud to stand with Governor Hochul and our local community partners as we continue this critical work to save lives and strengthen our communities.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “This investment builds on proven work already happening in Buffalo to prevent violence and support families in the aftermath of trauma. When people know and trust the leaders working to reduce gun crime in their neighborhoods, they feel safer and more connected to the services that help break cycles of violence. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in community-based strategies that save lives and strengthen our communities.”

Mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie Yvonne Flowers said, "The City of Poughkeepsie thanks Governor Hochul for her continued investment in programs that help reduce gun violence in our communities and support victims by providing critical services and resources throughout their healing process. The SNUG program in the City of Poughkeepsie has played a significant role in the decline of gun violence in our city through its dedicated and committed efforts. We appreciate the Governor’s recognition of SNUG’s impactful work and her commitment to ensuring the program has the funding necessary to remain effective in keeping our neighborhoods safe."

City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for securing this important SNUG investment for our city. This nearly $1 million funding, administered locally by the Yonkers YMCA, will strengthen our community-based efforts to prevent gun violence, support victims and families, and create real opportunities for our young people most at risk. Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to evidence-based strategies is helping us build safer neighborhoods and save lives here in Yonkers and across New York State.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “Thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s comprehensive, all-of-the-above approach to violent crime, communities like Rochester continue to see dramatic, year-over-year declines in gun violence. I am grateful for this continued investment in the New York State SNUG Program, which recognizes that gun violence is a contagious disease that can be prevented through the direct intervention of credible messengers with a deep understanding of its causes and long-term effects.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to public safety and for investing in programs that make a real difference in our neighborhoods. The additional funding provided for SNUG Street Outreach is critical to our ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence and create safer streets for all residents. These resources will allow us to strengthen community-based interventions, support outreach workers on the front lines, and provide alternatives that steer individuals away from violence. We value the State’s partnership and unwavering support in addressing this urgent issue, and we look forward to continuing to work together to build a stronger, safer Syracuse.”

City of Albany Mayor Dr. Dorcey Applyrs said, “Public safety and violence prevention have remained at the forefront of my work in the Mayor's office. Albany knows that lasting safety starts with prevention and activating those who are deeply connected to our community. This funding strengthens the capacity of Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region and Albany Medical Center to reach those most at risk, respond in moments of crisis, and help individuals move toward stability and opportunity. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for this investment and for New York State’s partnership in supporting community-driven solutions that save lives.”

City of Utica Mayor Michael Galime said, The continuity of these funds, as routed through ICAN, prove valuable in our community. The direct and indirect reaction and grief to gun violence is real, and SNUG fills the gap in healing capacity, and constant outreach to reduce gun violence.

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “The success of Governor Hochul’s efforts to rid communities of the scourge of gun violence speaks for itself through the historically low incidents of gun violence across the state. Governor Hochul’s investment in organizations such as Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc., and through the hard work of the Niagara Falls Police Department, neighborhoods across the City are safer, but we know there is still much work to do in our collective work to further reduce gun violence.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “Having served for 10 years as the Site Director and Coordinator of the first SNUG program in New York State, I understand firsthand the power of community violence intervention strategies that rely on credible messengers as a critical prevention and intervention approach to reducing gun violence. Now, in my sixth year as Mayor of the City of Mount Vernon, I remain confident that SNUG is a proven, life-saving model for building safer communities. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued investment in public safety and in the people and programs that make this work possible.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “The City of Newburgh is grateful to Governor Hochul for this critical investment in community-based violence prevention. The $917,953 awarded to support SNUG programming in our city will strengthen outreach efforts, interrupt cycles of violence and connect residents most at risk with meaningful support and opportunity. This funding reflects a continued partnership between New York State and local leaders to ensure safer neighborhoods, stronger families and a brighter future for our community.”

City of Troy Mayor Carmella R. Mantello said “We appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the SNUG program and her commitment to supporting communities like Troy. Over the past two years, our city has experienced a dramatic 53% decrease in gun violence compared to the previous five-year average - real progress that reflects strong partnerships and smart investments in prevention. This nearly $900,000 in new funding for the Troy branch of the Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region will strengthen outreach efforts, expand intervention services, and help us continue building on this momentum. Together, we remain focused on keeping Troy safer, cleaner, and moving in the right direction.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said, “Governor Hochul continues to make public safety a priority and I’m thankful for her commitment to making our communities safer. The SNUG Street Outreach program has been proven to reduce gun violence through a community based approach. This investment in Hempstead through the Family and Children’s Association will help our law enforcement continue to bring down crime and ultimately save lives. I applaud Governor Hochul for the investments in our communities that produce real results.”

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “Investments like this are critical to supporting the kind of community based solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives. The funding awarded to the Wyandanch Economic Opportunity Council will help expand outreach efforts, connect individuals with important resources and strengthen violence prevention work right here in the Town of Babylon. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to working with local partners to enhance public safety and create safer communities.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “This funding represents a commitment to real public safety. Here in Albany, we’ve seen how investing in community-based programs like SNUG, and partnering with organizations who are doing the work on the ground helps interrupt violence before it escalates. Record-low gun violence doesn’t happen by accident, but is a result of choosing prevention and putting resources directly into our most impacted neighborhoods. To continue creating safer streets in Albany and across the state we have to keep funding the strategies that stop violence in its tracks and strengthen our communities from the ground up.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “Reducing gun violence is a top priority, and there is no better way to tackle this epidemic than by directing resources to the community. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the value of directing nearly $3 million in funding to Jacobi Medical Center. This much-needed funding will complement the already exemplary work being done by Jacobi’s Stand Up to Violence (SUV) program to further reduce the senseless gun violence in our community.”

CEO of NYC Health and Hospitals / Jacobi Christopher Mastromano said, “We are incredibly grateful to the Governor for her recognition and support of our Stand Up to Violence (SUV) program. SUV works both in our hospital and on the streets of the Bronx to identify those at high risk of inflicting or becoming victims of gun violence and offering them a better path. This additional funding will go where it’s needed most, into community outreach to make our streets safer.”

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said, "I am pleased that NYC H+H Jacobi will receive substantial funding from Gov. Hochul for its violence prevention initiative. The Bronx unfortunately is enduring shootings, and the victims need us to provide everything we can to connect them with support and services to stop the cycle of violence and promote community safety. This grant will go toward employing outreach workers, hospital responders, social workers and case managers to help those at high risk of gun violence."

