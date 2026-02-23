Akii Launches Developer-First API to Power AI Visibility Infrastructure for Growth Teams and Agencies

Developer-First API to Power AI Visibility Infrastructure AI Search Intelligence Platform

New API enables enterprises, agencies, and SaaS platforms to integrate AI search visibility directly into internal systems and workflows

DUBAI, DE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akii, the AI Search Intelligence Platform, today announced the launch of the Akii API, a developer-first infrastructure layer that allows organizations to integrate AI visibility data directly into their own systems, dashboards, and products. The API is available on Akii’s Growth and Agency plans.

As AI-powered systems such as ChatGPT, Google AI Search, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot increasingly shape how buyers discover and evaluate brands, traditional search reporting is no longer sufficient. Brands must now understand and operationalize how they are cited, recommended, and perceived inside AI-generated answers.

The Akii API transforms AI visibility from a dashboard metric into programmable infrastructure.

“AI search is no longer a ranking problem. It is a perception problem,” said Josef Holm, Founder and CEO of Akii. “If your brand is not cited inside AI answers, you are invisible at the moment of decision. The API allows companies to embed AI visibility directly into the systems that drive revenue, reporting, and execution.”

From Dashboard to Infrastructure

The Akii API enables organizations to:

- Trigger multi-engine AI visibility scans programmatically across Google AI Search, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot

- Retrieve structured time-series citation and competitor data

- Monitor visibility shifts and brand perception changes automatically

- Access prioritized action recommendations with impact and urgency scoring

- Subscribe to webhooks for real-time alerts and workflow automation

Instead of manually reviewing reports, teams can integrate AI visibility data into BI dashboards, CRM systems, Slack workflows, Jira boards, and internal analytics platforms.

Built for Agencies, Enterprises, and Platforms

The API is designed for teams that operate programmatically and at scale.

Agencies can automate recurring AI visibility audits for multiple clients and embed Akii-powered insights into client-facing dashboards. Enterprise growth teams can merge AI search data with performance marketing and revenue analytics to detect brand perception shifts early. SaaS platforms in marketing, analytics, and competitive intelligence can integrate Akii as a foundational AI search monitoring layer within their own products.

Production-Ready Architecture

The Akii API is versioned, authenticated via scoped API keys, and built around asynchronous job processing for large-scale scans. It includes structured responses designed for production environments, strict tenancy isolation, role-based access controls, webhook signing, and rate limiting.

Visibility data often reflects competitive positioning and strategic direction. Akii built the API with enterprise-grade security and brand-level access controls to ensure isolation and reliability.

Defining a New Category: AI Visibility Infrastructure

For more than two decades, search visibility has been measured through rankings and traffic reports. As AI-generated answers replace traditional link-based search experiences, visibility inside AI systems becomes a dynamic and operational signal.

With the launch of the API, Akii positions AI visibility as infrastructure rather than reporting.

“Dashboards show you what happened,” Holm added. “Infrastructure allows you to act. That is the difference.”

Availability

The Akii API is now live and available to customers on the Growth and Agency plans. Full documentation, including OpenAPI specifications and SDKs, is available at https://akii.com/docs



About Akii

Akii is an AI Seach Intelligence Platform that helps brands understand, monitor, and improve how they are perceived and cited inside AI-driven search systems. Through its Control Center and infrastructure layer, Akii enables growth teams, agencies, and enterprises to operationalize AI visibility as a strategic asset.

