BAFTA Win Signals Breakthrough Moment for Blink Studios and African Cinema

Blink Studios-supported My Father’s Shadow takes Outstanding Debut at the 2026 BAFTAs, marking a major milestone for African storytelling on the global stage.

VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Father’s Shadow has won the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer award at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, marking a major milestone for the film and its supporters, Blink Studios.

Directed by Akinola Davies Jr., My Father’s Shadow tells the poignant story of two brothers navigating a transformative day in Lagos against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 1993 election crisis. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a Caméra d’Or Special Mention, becoming the first Nigerian feature selected in that category. It has since earned international acclaim for its emotional depth and cinematic craft.

Blink Studios, a leading Nigerian media studio and member of the Cambridge Growth Partners group, supported the film’s North American distribution, with a focus on the Houston market. The BAFTA win underscores the growing global reach of African storytelling and the strength of cross-border creative collaboration.

Founded in 2015, Blink Studios has become one of Nigeria’s most respected media companies. With a focus on developing talent and elevating production standards, the studio has partnered with international platforms and broadcasters to deliver content with global resonance. Blink Studios is also recognized as a Netflix Preferred Post Partner in the Africa region.

“This recognition reflects the power of authentic stories told with craft and conviction,” said Chuka Ejorh, Managing Director of Blink Studios. “This BAFTA win is not just for the film, but for the Nigerian creatives whose vision helped bring it to life.”

